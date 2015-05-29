Vous souvenez-vous des «chansons de l’été» des 28 dernières années?
Chaque été amène inévitablement son lot de prétendants au titre de «tube estival».
Mais au final, une seule chanson accède au trône de «Chanson de l’été». Le Journal a répertorié pour vous les 26 dernières pièces musicales détentrices de cette couronne fort convoitée.
Retournons dans le temps...
1991: EMF - Unbelievable
1992: Snap - Rhythm Is A Dancer
1993: Inner Circle - Sweat (A La La La La Long)
1994: Ini Kamoze - Here comes The Hotstepper
1995: Los Del Rio - Macarena
1996: Backstreet Boys - Get Down (You’re The One For Me)
1997: Les Frères à Ch’val - Mon voisin
1997: Mention honorable à Fruit de la Passion - Tic Tic Tac
1998: Les Colocs - Tassez-vous de d’là
1999: Ricky Martin - Livin’ la Vida Loca
2000: Baha Men - Who Let The Dogs Out
2001: King Africa - La Bomba
2002: Las Ketchup - Aserejé
2003: Sean Paul - Get Busy
2004: O-Zone - Dragostea din tei
2005: Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
2006: Qbanito - Maria
2007: Rihanna (avec Jay-Z) - Umbrella
2008: Katy Perry - I Kissed A Girl
2009: The Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling
2010: Stromae - Alors on danse
2011: LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem
2012: Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe
2013: Daft Punk (avec Pharrell Williams) - Get Lucky
2014: Pharrell Williams - Happy
2015: Major Lazer & DJ Snake - Lean On (feat. MØ)
2016: Justin Timberlake - Can't Stop The Feeling!
2017: Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee - Despacito 1