31 photos de Montréal sous la neige pour faire la paix avec l’hiver
Pour certains l’hiver est une saison pénible qui se résume à passer des heures à pelleter, avoir froid et payer un compte d’Hydro qui fait mal au budget... Mais cette saison malaimé nous offre aussi un décor à couper le souffle.
En 2017, pourquoi ne pas faire la paix avec l’hiver?
Voici 31 photos Instagram prises par des Montréalais qui vous aideront à voir l'hiver autrement!
Home and recovering from our #bluewintertour in this 80 degree Florida winter weather. Hard to believe we were bundling up in 15 degrees a little over 24 hours ago, and I have to say, I kind of miss the snow-capped beauty of the Laurentain Mountains!!! Time to store the coats and make a visit to the beach this week. It's amazing the difference a couple thousand miles can make! -❄️🚗 🌊- What's your perfect winter weather?? Are you a cold lover or a warm weather fan?
Un (gros) arbre. #mtl #mtlmoments #Montréal #parc #parclafontaine #lpmr #park #walkinthepark #walking #monday #mondaymotivation #mondaynight #snow #lake #neige #hiver #winter #freezing #froid
Faque pendant que je faisais la split dans le banc de neige, lui il jouait les patineuses artistiques⛸🥇💫 . . . . . #iceskating #skating #iceskatingqueen #snow #snowyday #holidays #holidaysvacations #vacations #dayoff #date #datetime #icequeen #hockey #hockeyplayer #parc #mtlmoments #montreal #plateaumontroyal #viedequartier #plateauest #plateauestrepresent #neige #tempete #hotdate
Road to Magog. . . . . ⚠️ DON'T FORGET TO FOLLOW ⚠️ 👉🏻 @dylanrocaribet 👉🏻 @dylanrocaribet 👉🏻 @dylanrocaribet 👉🏻 @dylanrocaribet . . . #artofvisuals #hypebeast #justgoshoot #shootandshare #killeverygram #killershot #illgrammers #instagood #agameoftones #createcommune #theimaged #symmetricalmonsters #creativity #exploremore #urbex #yngkillerz #architecturelovers #heatercentral #createxplore #exklusive_shot #shootermag #justgoshoot #citykillerz #heatercentral #shoot2kill #photography #moodygrams #mtlmoments #livemontreal #fm2mag #vsco #lightroom
☀️ [01/01/2017] Premier jour de l'année au Parc Jean Drapeau pour admirer le coucher de soleil 🌇 ⇟ #montreal #mtl #mtlmoments #livemontreal #travel #traveling #vacation #visiting #instatravel #instago #instagood #trip #holiday #photooftheday #fun #travelling #tourism #tourist #instapassport #instatraveling #mytravelgram #travelgram #travelingram #igtravel #snow #sunset
Beautiful dog, day, city & of course, wife. #family • #bouvierbernois #bernesemountaindog #dog #514 #montrealphotography #montreal_gallery #montrealmoments #mtlmoments #mtlblog #livemontreal #topmontrealphoto #somontreal #narcitymontreal #montrealphoto #montreallife #topmontrealphoto
Raison 358 pq j'aime Verdun : la piste ski de fond awesome qui longe le fleuve #verdunluv #winter #nature #snow #MtlMoments
#❄ #snow #bikes #stairs #winter #montreal #mtlmoments #themainmtl #somontreal #livemontreal #vscocam #dailyhivemtl
Feels like I'm in the movie, holmes • • • • • #Montreal #artofvisuals #agameoftones #Canada #winter #nature #view #igmasters #streetdreamsmag #city #building #buildings #moodygrams #d3300 #art #igersmontreal #mtlmoments #archilovers #light #igersboston #nikon #nikond3300 #travel #sunset #sky #design #vsco #architecture #reflection #vscocam
Total invasion 👽 . . . . . . #shoot2kill #aov #visualsoflife #visualsgang #weekly_feature #KillerofTones #visualauthority #meistershots #ig_worldclub #shotaward #superhubs #createexploretakeover #Shadowunits #thecoolmagazine #urbanexplorer #instamagazine_ #neverstopexploring #CreativeVagrants #peoplescreatives #FatalFrames #f2mag #UrbanGathering #weekly_feature #justgoshoot #igmasters #mobilemag #Montreal #livemontreal #Montreal_online #streetsof514
Caminando por la playa con @sabrinacote 🌴🏖😎 #keepingthecarribeanvibe #mtlmoments #beach #plage #winter #oldmontreal #montreal #quebecoriginal #walking
A bit of colour in all this snow! ❄🌟 Un peu de couleurs dans toute cette neige! #winter #snow #streetsofmtl #colourfulhouses #hiver #neige #montreal #mtlmoments
#❄ #snow for days #oldport #vieuxport #winter #montreal #themainmtl #livemontreal #mtlmoments #somontreal #vscocam #dailyhivemtl
Mont-Royal ❄ #mtlmoments #mtlblog #mtlphoto #montreal #mtl #canada #québec #dailyhivemtl #hiver #thisMTL #mtlfriday #livemontreal #frost #winter #cold
If someone is willing to freeze their butt off to watch the sunset for you, they're a keeper 👫🌅• @mtlblog @livemontreal @montreal_gallery @imagesofcanada @explorecanada @tourcanada @montreal @montreall #montreal #mtlblog #livemontreal #montreal_gallery #imagesofcanada #explorecanada #tourcanada #way2ill #illgramers #moodygrams #agameoftones #thismtl #mtlmoments #fm2mag #eatplaylive #thecreatorclass #mg5k #vol10k #aov10k #beautifuldestinations #cbcmontreal #hbouthere #sdmtravels #streetsof514 #wudupmtl
Neige ou pluie dans les prochains jours ? ❄☔❄ Rain or snow in the next few days ? Je vote pour la neige anytime ! ❄🙆⛄❄⛄ #neige #hiver #snow #winter #houseportrait #architecture #architecturelovers #architecturemontreal #montrealarchitecture #mtlmoments #montrealmoments #montreal_explorations #montréalenblanc #montrealjetaime #westmount
Luminothérapie. . . . . #mtlmoments #mtlpromos #mtlshot #livemontreal #goodlifemtl #streetsof514 #fm2mag #montrealphotography #beautifuldestinations #explorecanada #streetleaks #streetshared #lensonstreets #wearethestreet #createcommune #imagesofcanada #justgoshoot #beautifulplaces #moodygrams #citykillerz #spicollective #streetactivity #streetdreamsmag #urbanandstreet #streetselect #mtlblog #streets_vision #nikonworld #quebec🇨🇦
Montreal #parcdeshirondelles #snow #downtown #olympicstadium #montreal #igersmtl #igersmontreal #livemontreal #canada #explorecanada #montrealphoto #mtlmoments
🌆Montreal Chinatown🏯 , , , , , #montreal #mtl #streetphotography #city #travel #beautifuldestinations#photo #photography #amazing #love#feedbacknation #fuji #fujifilm #fujifilmx #mtlmoments #mtlprodigies
I am so in love with this city. #Montreal #mtlmoments #mtllife #scenery #naturegram #architecture
Winter in MTL ❄️🇨🇦 #montreal #mtl #quebec #canada #mtlmoments #mtlblog #mtlcity #quebec #winter #snow #white #street #landscape #beautiful #magic #explore #explorecanada #travel #travelgram #trip @so_montreal @mycanadianphotos
La dernière neige ❄ The last snowfall #neige #hiver #snow #winter #portesdemontréal #doorsandwindows #facade #houseportrait #architecturemontreal #montrealarchitecture #montréalenblanc #mtlmoments #montrealmoments #montrealjetaime #westmount
It's all so quiet. Walking home thru snow-covered McGill U after experiencing the first sunrise of the year on Mount Royal. From a powerful experience to a serene scene. I did find a good cup o coffee further on. #quebec #quebecoriginal #montreal #montrealjetaime #mtlmoments #dailyhivemtl #dailyhivevan #georgiastraight #mtlblog #explorecanada #guardiancities #imagesofcanada #somontreal #montreallife #montrealphoto #justgoshoot #passionpassport #lonelyplanet #x100s #myfujifilm #snapseed #bnw #bnw_demand #monochromemavens #moodcommunity
Big-O . . . . . #shoot2kill #aov #visualsoflife #visualsgang #weekly_feature #KillerofTones #visualauthority #meistershots #ig_worldclub #shotaward #superhubs #createexploretakeover #Shadowunits #thecoolmagazine #urbanexplorer #instamagazine_ #neverstopexploring #CreativeVagrants #peoplescreatives #FatalFrames #f2mag #UrbanGathering #weekly_feature #justgoshoot #igmasters #mobilemag #Montreal #livemontreal #Montreal_online #streetsof514
Snow covered houses in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal. #Snow #LePlateau #MontRoyal #Montréal #Quebec #cinqcentquatorze #514 #mtlmoments #travel #bklyntravel
