Margot Robbie se fait démolir avec Photoshop sur le web
L’actrice Margot Robbie aime les Rangers.
. @MargotRobbie not a single real fan around you. I'm not a Rangers fan but I like hockey and will cheer with you at least. It's a date? pic.twitter.com/XTYgLLs0Hz— Edward Nygma (@dylan_jordan17) January 4, 2017
Elle aime beaucoup les Rangers.
The Avs aren't doing jack. I guess I'll just root for the Rangers. @MargotRobbie @SammySaccoman @Michael_LeBois @LoganHesselius pic.twitter.com/4KVs7hEZoH— Will H. Lee (@WillHLee3) January 1, 2017
Malheureusement, la communauté Reddit aime beaucoup Photoshop. Plusieurs internautes dans le subreddit «PsBattles», ou «batailles Photoshop», ont voulu s’amuser avec la photo virale de Margot Robbie.
Le but? Modifier la photo initiale pour que Margot se retrouve dans des situations amusantes.
Le résultat
Margot Robbie is the type of woman Dana wants to beat Rousey.
Photoshop battle
Bon, c’est assez.