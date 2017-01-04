/sacchips/unbelievable
Navigation
close

Articles récents

Margot Robbie se fait démolir sur le web

Il découvre une énorme mosaïque de Mandy Moore

Un serpent qui en dévore un autre

Sept personnes habitent déjà dans le loft de 950 pieds carrés.

L'annonce de colocation la plus curieuse de Kijiji

VIDÉO | Il survit en faisant le mort

Malaise.

[VIDÉOS] 10 (autres) performances lip-sync ratées

25 nouvelles insolites marquantes en 2016

15 endroits inusités à visiter

Les chauves-souris se parlent entre elles

EN DIRECT: Regardez les œufs de cet aigle craquer

Il tranche des objets avec un couteau brûlant

Où sont les jambes de la fille assise au milieu?

Un bambin conduit 3 km pour une frite du McDo

Déçu de vos cadeaux? Échangez-les!

1,3 million de personnes attendues

Avril Lavigne s’en prend à Mark Zuckerberg

Ils commandent un jouet et reçoivent... un fusil

Presque décapité par ses écouteurs de iPhone

11 erreurs dans les grands films d’Hollywood

Il s'échappe d'une façon incroyable d'un incendie

Margot Robbie se fait démolir avec Photoshop sur le web

Margot Robbie se fait démolir avec Photoshop sur le web
AFP
MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

L’actrice Margot Robbie aime les Rangers.

 

Elle aime beaucoup les Rangers.

 

 

Malheureusement, la communauté Reddit aime beaucoup Photoshop. Plusieurs internautes dans le subreddit «PsBattles», ou «batailles Photoshop», ont voulu s’amuser avec la photo virale de Margot Robbie.

Le but? Modifier la photo initiale pour que Margot se retrouve dans des situations amusantes.

Le résultat

 

 
 
 
 
Margot Robbie is the type of woman Dana wants to beat Rousey.
 
 
 
 
Photoshop battle
 
 
 
 
 

 

Bon, c’est assez.

RECOMMANDÉ POUR VOUS
À DÉCOUVRIR SUR LE WEB

Les plus populaires

Jean-Pierre Dupuis, professeur au dépar­tement de management de HEC Montréal, n’acceptera jamais d’enseigner en anglais à des étudiants francophones à Montréal. Pour lui, comme pour plusieurs collègues, il s’agit d’une question de principe.
Éducation

Welcome to HEC Montreal
Fayçal Djelidi
Affaires policières

Il aurait fréquenté une prostituée mineure
Faits divers

Deux corps trouvés près d'une embarcation
Environnement

Encore 57 000 clients privés d’électricité
Faits divers

Une mère saute du deuxième étage

Donald Trump
États-Unis

Interférence de la Russie : Trump soutient Assange
Clock Tower
Mathieu Bock-Côté

2017: année propagande
Yves Roy
Faits divers

L’agresseur coupable de voies de fait graves
États-Unis

Plusieurs blessés dans un déraillement de train
Faits divers

Un million en bonis pour les hauts fonctionnaires
Des déchets ont été balayés avec la neige dans les rues résidentielles du quartier montréalais de Pointe-Saint-Charles, hier.
Faits divers

Un déneigeur délinquant dans la mire de la Ville
Bloc Netflix
Argent

Des titres boursiers à surveiller en 2017
États-Unis

Obama tente d’éviter la mise en pièces d’Obamacare
Alex Harvey
Ski

Enfin un podium pour Alex Harvey
Dans mon sac

Le centre-ville de Montréal en hiver
Asie-Pacifique

Plus de 150 détenus s'évadent
Pauline Carter est fâchée et inquiète du traitement qu’elle a reçu lors de son passage au CHUM, d’autant plus que son mal persiste.
Santé

Opération stoppée in extremis
Bien connue des astronomes amateurs, la nébuleuse d’Orion est observable depuis la Terre avec une petite lunette ou des jumelles.
Espace

Dans les secrets de la nébuleuse d’Orion
Le président-directeur général d’Olymel, Réjean Nadeau
Entreprises

Lucyporc : l’entente est finalement conclue
Incroyable

Margot Robbie se fait démolir sur le web
Canadien

«Je n’aime pas attirer l’attention»
Disque dur

Dear criminals: un album en hommage à Nelly Arcan
Le maire Denis Coderre a été froidement accueilli alors qu’il était invité à remettre un prix après un match du Championnat mondial junior au Centre Bell lundi.
Politique

Denis Coderre hué par la foule au Centre Bell
Brianne Theisen-Eaton
Autres sports

Brianne Theisen-Eaton se retire
Philippe Schnobb, Président de la Société de Transport de Montréal, photographié à la station de métro Bonaventure.
Transport urbain

La STM veut changer les messages
Politique

Les juristes de l'État reprennent le piquetage
Pèse sur start

[PHOTOS] Ces baskets Nintendo sont vraiment belles
Adam Jones
Football

Adam Jones quitte la prison
Croustillant

Tous les détails sur leur relation