50 photos marquantes du 50e Festival d'été

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Le Festival d'été de Québec terminé, voici 50 photos marquantes de cette 50e édition.

Isabelle Boulay (Plaines d'Abraham, 6 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Melissa Etheridge (Parc de la Francophonie, 6 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
Dead Obies (Plaines d'Abraham, 7 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals (Plaines d'Abraham, 7 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Kendrick Lamar (Plaines d'Abraham, 7 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Photo Simon Clark
Bernard Adamus (Place D'Youville, 7 juillet)
PHOTO ANNIE T. ROUSSEL
P!NK (Plaines d'Abraham, 8 juillet)
PHOTO ANNIE T. ROUSSEL
Photo ANNIE T. ROUSSEL
Pierce the Veil (Parc de la Francophonie, 8 juillet)
Photo Mathieu Bélanger
Jonathan Roy (Plaines d'Abraham, 9 juillet)
Photo Mathieu Bélanger
Nick Jonas (Plaines d'Abraham, 9 juillet)
Photo Mathieu Bélanger
Backstreet Boys (Plaines d'Abraham, 9 juillet)
Photo Mathieu Bélanger
Photo Stevens LeBlanc
La Chicane (Parc de la Francophonie, 9 juillet)
Photo Stevens LeBlanc
Michel Fugain & Pluribus (Parc de la Francophonie, 9 juillet)
Photo Stevens LeBlanc
Gabrielle Shonk (Plaines d'Abraham, 10 juillet)
Photo Daniel Mallard
Kelsea Ballerini (Plaines d'Abraham, 10 juillet)
Photo Daniel Mallard
Lady Antebellum (Plaines d'Abraham, 10 juillet)
Photo Daniel Mallard
Arkells (Parc de la Francophonie, 10 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
DNCE (Parc de la Francophonie, 10 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
Lisa Leblanc (Plaines d'Abraham, 11 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Les Cowboys Fringants (Plaines d'Abraham, 11 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Migos (Parc de la Francophonie, 11 juillet)
Photo Jean-François Desgagnés
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
DVBBS (Plaines d'Abraham, 12 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Fetty Wap (Plaines d'Abraham, 12 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Flume (plaines d'Abraham, 12 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Photo Simon Clark
Matt Holubowski (Parc de la Francophonie, 12 juillet)
PHOTO ANNIE T. ROUSSEL
Bobby Bazini (Parc de la Francophonie, 12 juillet)
PHOTO ANNIE T. ROUSSEL
Gab Paquet (Place D'Youville, 12 juillet)
Photo Stevens LeBlanc
Michel Louvain (Place D'Youville, 12 juillet)
Photo Stevens LeBlanc

 

The Struts (Plaines d'Abraham, 13 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
The Who (Plaines d'Abraham, 13 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
Men Without Hats (Parc de la Francophonie, 13 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Les Trois Accords (Parc de la Francophonie, 13 juillet)
Photo Simon Clark
Metalord (Plaines d'Abraham, 14 juillet)
Photo Stevens LeBlanc
Voivod (Plaines d'Abraham, 14 juillet)
Photo Stevens LeBlanc
Metallica (Plaines d'Abraham, 14 juillet)
Photo Stevens LeBlanc
Photo Stevens LeBlanc
The Strumbellas (Parc de la Francophonie, 14 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
Danny Brown (Plaines d'Abraham, 15 juillet)
Photo Daniel Mallard
Gorillaz (Plaines d'Abraham, 15 juillet)
Daniel Mallard/Agence QMI
Yann Perreau (Place D'Youville, 15 juillet)
PHOTO ANNIE T. ROUSSEL
Mondo Cozmo (Plaines d'Abraham, 16 juillet)
Photo Daniel Mallard
Muse (Plaines d'Abraham, 16 juillet)
Photo Daniel Mallard
Photo Daniel Mallard
Belle et Bum : spécial 50e du FEQ! (Parc de la Francophonie, 16 juillet)
Photo ANNIE T. ROUSSEL
