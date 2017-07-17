50 photos marquantes du 50e Festival d'été

Le Festival d'été de Québec terminé, voici 50 photos marquantes de cette 50e édition.
Isabelle Boulay (Plaines d'Abraham, 6 juillet)
Melissa Etheridge (Parc de la Francophonie, 6 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
Dead Obies (Plaines d'Abraham, 7 juillet)
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals (Plaines d'Abraham, 7 juillet)
Kendrick Lamar (Plaines d'Abraham, 7 juillet)
Bernard Adamus (Place D'Youville, 7 juillet)
P!NK (Plaines d'Abraham, 8 juillet)
Pierce the Veil (Parc de la Francophonie, 8 juillet)
Jonathan Roy (Plaines d'Abraham, 9 juillet)
Nick Jonas (Plaines d'Abraham, 9 juillet)
Backstreet Boys (Plaines d'Abraham, 9 juillet)
La Chicane (Parc de la Francophonie, 9 juillet)
Michel Fugain & Pluribus (Parc de la Francophonie, 9 juillet)
Gabrielle Shonk (Plaines d'Abraham, 10 juillet)
Kelsea Ballerini (Plaines d'Abraham, 10 juillet)
Lady Antebellum (Plaines d'Abraham, 10 juillet)
Arkells (Parc de la Francophonie, 10 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
DNCE (Parc de la Francophonie, 10 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
Lisa Leblanc (Plaines d'Abraham, 11 juillet)
Les Cowboys Fringants (Plaines d'Abraham, 11 juillet)
Migos (Parc de la Francophonie, 11 juillet)
Photo Jean-François Desgagnés
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
DVBBS (Plaines d'Abraham, 12 juillet)
Fetty Wap (Plaines d'Abraham, 12 juillet)
Flume (plaines d'Abraham, 12 juillet)
Matt Holubowski (Parc de la Francophonie, 12 juillet)
Bobby Bazini (Parc de la Francophonie, 12 juillet)
Gab Paquet (Place D'Youville, 12 juillet)
Michel Louvain (Place D'Youville, 12 juillet)
The Struts (Plaines d'Abraham, 13 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
The Who (Plaines d'Abraham, 13 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
Men Without Hats (Parc de la Francophonie, 13 juillet)
Les Trois Accords (Parc de la Francophonie, 13 juillet)
Metalord (Plaines d'Abraham, 14 juillet)
Voivod (Plaines d'Abraham, 14 juillet)
Metallica (Plaines d'Abraham, 14 juillet)
The Strumbellas (Parc de la Francophonie, 14 juillet)
PHOTO JEAN-FRANÇOIS DESGAGNÉS
Danny Brown (Plaines d'Abraham, 15 juillet)
Gorillaz (Plaines d'Abraham, 15 juillet)
Daniel Mallard/Agence QMI
Yann Perreau (Place D'Youville, 15 juillet)
Mondo Cozmo (Plaines d'Abraham, 16 juillet)
Muse (Plaines d'Abraham, 16 juillet)
Belle et Bum : spécial 50e du FEQ! (Parc de la Francophonie, 16 juillet)