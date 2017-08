Colombie: fin du désarmement des Farc et du plus vieux conflit des Amériques

AFP Handout picture released by the Colombian presidency's press office showing Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (2-R) giving the keys of the last container with weapons surrendered by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to a UN observer, at a Transitional Standardization Zone in Pondores, Guajira department, Colombiaon August 15, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos declared the country's 50-year conflict with FARC guerrillas "truly over" Tuesday, as the last truckloads of decommissioned weapons rolled away to be melted down. / AFP PHOTO / Colombian Presidency / Nelson CARDENAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS