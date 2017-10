Défaite coûteuse pour les Raiders

Photo AFP DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos is sacked by defensive end Khalil Mack #52 of the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==