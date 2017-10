[PHOTOS] Tanner des peaux pour préserver l’héritage ancestral des Amérindiens

AFP Visitors and Dene Nahjo members scrap a moose hide at the urban hide tanning camp in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, on September 9, 2017. For members of the Dene Nahjo, which was created to advance social and environmental justice for northern peoples, foster indigenous leaders and lobby Ottawa on policy matters, the camp represents an act of defiance against colonialism. / AFP PHOTO / Melinda TROCHU / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Melinda TROCHU