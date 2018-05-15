L'auteur et journaliste Tom Wolfe est mort

L’écrivain américain Tom Wolfe, auteur notamment du Bûcher des vanités et figure du «nouveau journalisme», est mort mardi à New York, ont annoncé les médias américains.

Cet auteur de plus d’une dizaine d’essais et de romans, connu pour son look de dandy au chic démodé, est mort dans un hôpital de Manhattan où il avait été transporté pour une infection, a précisé le New York Times.

Il était âgé de 87 ou 88 ans, selon les sources.

Les principaux ouvrages du journaliste et romancier américain Tom Wolfe: