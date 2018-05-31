/sacchips/unbelievable
Navigation
close

Articles récents

Vin Diesel a maintenant un doctorat

C’est une sacrée leçon de courage qu’a partagé Briana Williams sur son compte Instagram.

Elle finit ses exams d’Harvard... sous péridurale!

Les sourcils de cette blogueuse font... sourciller

Si vous êtes l’heureux propriétaire de lunettes, vous allez pouvoir les porter encore plus fièrement.

Porteurs de lunettes, vous êtes plus intelligents!

Jean Telmosse et sa conjointe Aline Raymond (au centre) tenaient lundi le billet de 55 pieds avec l'aide de quelques clients.

Un billet de loterie de 17 mètres

Manifestation essence

Une manifestation qui ne rallie qu'une personne

Un sac rempli de vieux bas sales traîne

Un télé-évangéliste veut amasser 70 M$...

Crystal Methvin se fait arrêter pour...

Les Simpson, véritables Nostradamus de la télévision, ont encore frappé avec une nouvelle prophétie.

Ils ont prédit que la Coupe Stanley irait à Vegas

Neville Londubat s'est marié en fin de semaine

La piste au style Mario Kart est enfin ouverte!

Voyez ces Anglais courir après du fromage

De ces 5 finalistes, lequel est votre favori?

Un jeune homme a escaladé à mains nues samedi la façade d’un immeuble parisien pour secourir un enfant de quatre ans, suspendu dans le vide.

Un sans-papiers sauve un enfant suspendu

2 melons vendus plus de 37 000$, un record

Kevin Bazinet ne ressemble plus à ça!

Jean-Martin Fortier: agriculteur révolutionnaire

Céline Dion a profité de son retour sur scène au Colosseum du Caesars Palace pour enfiler le gilet du hockeyeur Marc-André Fleury, le gardien de but québécois des Golden Knights de Vegas.

Céline Dion remonte sur scène à Las Vegas

Leurs dernières photos sont fascinantes

Enceinte, elle finit ses examens d’Harvard... sous péridurale!

Logo de journaliste au Journal de Quebec, mercredi le 31 mai 2017. Victoria Masson STEVENS LEBLANC/JOURNAL DE QUEBEC/AGENCE QMI)
MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

C’est une sacrée leçon de courage qu’a partagé Briana Williams sur son compte Instagram.

La jeune femme de 24 ans, mère célibataire, vient d’être diplômée en droit de la prestigieuse école d’Harvard et a passé ses derniers examens ... sous péridurale, révèle le Huffington Post.

«Je suis entrée en travail en avril, pendant la période d’examen final, explique-t-elle dans une publication Instagram où elle pose avec sa fille Evelyn, en tenue de diplômée. J’ai immédiatement demandé une péridurale pour que mes contractions n’interfèrent pas avec mon diplôme en droit de la famille.»

I went into labor in April- during final exam period. I immediately requested an epidural so that my contractions wouldn’t interfere with my Family Law grade. And, with tears in my eyes, I finished it. This “biting the bullet” experience is quite quintessential of my time at Harvard. To say that my last year of law school, with a newborn, and as a single mom was a challenge would be an understatement. Some days I was so mentally and emotionally fatigued that I did not leave my bed. I struggled with reliable childcare. It was not atypical to see me rushing through Wasserstein to the Dean of Students’ office with Evelyn in her carriage, asking DOS can they keep her for a few until class was over. If not, she’d just have to come with me to class. Evie attended classes often. So I’m going to be honest with you guys.. I didnt think I could do it. I did not think that, at 24 years old, as a single mom, I would be able to get through one of the most intellectually rigorous and challenging positions of my life. It was hard. It hurt. Instagram can make peoples’ lives seem seamless, but this journey has been heartwrenching. However, I am happy to say that I DID do it. Today, Evelyn in my arms, with tears streaming down my face, I accepted my Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. At first, I was the anomaly of my [marginalized] community. Then, as a single mother, I became a statistic. Next, I pray that- for the sake of my baby, I will be an example. Evelyn- they said that because of you I wouldn’t be able to do this. Just know that I did this BECAUSE OF YOU. Thank you for giving me the strength and courage to be invincible. Let’s keep beating all their odds, baby.

Une publication partagée par Briana Williams, J.D. (@lovexbriana) le

Bien sûr, cette année d’étude a été difficile pour la jeune femme, qui a tenu bon. «Dire que ma dernière année d’études en droit, avec un nouveau-né et en tant que mère célibataire, était un défi serait un euphémisme, raconte-t-elle. Certains jours, j’étais tellement fatigué mentalement et émotionnellement que je ne quittais pas mon lit.»

«Je suis heureuse de dire que je l’ai fait. Au début, j’étais l’anomalie de ma communauté. Puis, en tant que mère célibataire, je suis devenue une statistique. Je prie pour que, pour l’amour de mon bébé, je sois un exemple par la suite.

La route semble maintenant ensoleillée pour la jeune femme, qui a rejoint un cabinet à Los Angeles.

The first time I stepped on Harvard’s campus was for Admitted Students Weekend. Accompanied by family and close friends, I walked into a classroom of about 20 other students who'd also been accepted. I was afraid. What I would soon identify as "imposter syndrome" immediately hit me as I greeted other students who proudly wore name tags that exemplified their ivy league backgrounds. There must have been a look on my face because my dad came up behind me and whispered- "you scared!???" I'm a small-town girl from Atlanta. My mom has six children, and I was the first and only in the family to graduate from college. I went to college with one suitcase and one pair of shoes, holding on to a bible that my older sister had tucked away in my bag. I'd worked full-time as a waitress and bartender in New York to get by. Being in such an intellectually stimulating/ rigorous environment was not only intimidating- I was scared shitless. "Heck no. man!" Is what I responded. "Good," my dad said, "Because you got something they don't got- you're street smart. You're book smart AND you're street smart." During my time at HLS, I've realized how much truth there was to the statement. Despite the institution's structural issues, I found ways that I could appreciate coming from a disenfranchised background. I could look at the law through the lens of a black woman and (eventually), a financially independent single mother. I used this to my advantage. I made sure to engage in courses that contextualized the law with my blackness, femininity, and income strata. I joined organizations, clinics, and fellowships that would allow me to advocate on behalf of those who, like myself, had trouble navigating their way into higher education. I found a community, friends, and a platform in this. Now, I am happy to be joining a top law firm in Los Angeles, where I will not only be a member of the litigation department, but I will have the autonomy to undertake several pro bono opportunities. Daddy, I'm not scared anymore. We made it!

Une publication partagée par Briana Williams, J.D. (@lovexbriana) le

«Evelyn, ils ont dit qu’à cause de toi je ne serais pas capable de faire ça. Sache que je l’ai fait grâce à toi. Merci de m’avoir donné la force et le courage d’être invincible.»

 

 

.

RECOMMANDÉ POUR VOUS
À DÉCOUVRIR SUR LE WEB

Les plus populaires

Le premier ministre du Québec, Philippe Couillard
Politique

Pas question d’une guerre commerciale, dit Québec
Proposition d'un modèle de mise en garde inscrit sur le filtre de chaque cigarette individuelle, tirée d'une étude de la Société canadienne du cancer.
Politique

Des avertissements sur chaque cigarette
Le docteur Brian Ward est codirecteur du Centre d’études sur les vaccins au Centre universitaire de santé de l’Université McGill.
Santé

Des chercheurs réclament le vaccin
Nelson Piquet fils (à gauche), Alejandro Agag, Denis Coderre, Alexandre Taillefer, le président du conseil d’administration de Montréal c’est électrique, Sylvain Vincent, et Geoff Molson, grand patron du Groupe CH dont evenko, lors de l’annonce d’un Grand Prix de FE en octobre 2016.
Enquêtes

La Ville a pris l’avocat référé par Taillefer

Combats

«Ça ne peut que rehausser le combat»
Argent

Deux métaux stratégiques et omniprésents
Incroyable

Vin Diesel a maintenant un doctorat
De gauche à droite, Martine, Luce, Gilbert, Constance et Lucie Rozon, dans une rare photo de famille, prise en juin 2003.
Humour

Les nouveaux proprios congédient les soeurs Rozon
États-Unis

Tarifs sur l'acier et l'aluminum imposés demain
Transports

L'autoroute 10 Est fermée en raison d'un accident
Autres sports

Jimmy Pelletier atteint le sommet du Kilimandjaro
Soccer

Zinédine Zidane quitte son poste d’entraîneur
Le ministre des Finances, Carlos Leitao
Politique

Le PLQ songe à la privatisation de la SAQ
Destinations

Partez découvrir pour Paris pour 366 $

billie jean

25 accessoires pour compléter votre tenue de bal
Europe

«Mon but était de rester en vie» - Babtchenko
Société

Les constables spéciaux se disent mal préparés
Ville

Montréal change la vocation du Bureau
Faits divers

La Montréalaise à l’origine de la plainte témoigne
Le sac de chips

Quel type de BBQ es-tu?
Aluminerie de Bécancou - ABI
Entreprises

L'Aluminerie porte le jugement en appel
C’est une sacrée leçon de courage qu’a partagé Briana Williams sur son compte Instagram.
Incroyable

Elle finit ses exams d’Harvard... sous péridurale!
Europe

Amsterdam menace d’amendes les touristes

Nancy O’Donoughue, Fraudeuse
Faits divers

15 mois de prison pour avoir fraudé une aînée
<b>Alexandre Taillefer</b><br/><i>Grand patron</i>
Entreprises

Québec prête 4 M$ à Téo Taxi
Humpback whales near Cuverville Island, Antarctica
Asie-Pacifique

122 baleines enceintes tuées en Antarctique
États-Unis

Trump dit s’attendre à recevoir un courrier de Kim
Basic RGB
Dans vos poches

Le bal de graduation à bas prix
États-Unis

Trump gracie un conservateur polémiste
Éducation

Grève générale illimitée dans 60 CPE
Incroyable

Les sourcils de cette blogueuse font... sourciller