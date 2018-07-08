/sacchips/pushstart
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

PÈSE SUR START

MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Les cosplayeurs, ou adeptes de la costumade, étaient de vraies vedettes ce weekend lors de la 10e édition du Comiccon de Montréal.

Ils portaient leurs créations inspirées de Star Wars, Sailor Moon ou même Five Nights at Freddy’s, au grand bonheur des enfants qui voulaient absolument se faire prendre en photo avec leur héros.

Voici donc plein de cosplays fantastiques vus à Comiccon!

Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
JOEL LEMAY/AGENCE QMI
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
JOEL LEMAY/AGENCE QMI
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
JOEL LEMAY/AGENCE QMI
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

JOEL LEMAY/AGENCE QMI

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

À noter: Il y avait, évidemment, plusieurs autres magnifiques cosplays!

 

