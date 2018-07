Il accidente sa McLaren de plus de 380 000 $ le lendemain de l’achat

La police du comté de Fairfax en Virigine a diffusé, sur son compte Twitter, une photo d’une McLaren 720S gravement accidentée.

Purchased Friday. Totaled Saturday. This McLaren 720S, costing around $300,000, was destroyed today in Great Falls because of speed. The driver was taken to the hospital with thankfully only non-life threatening injuries. A reminder to slow down, or it could cost you. pic.twitter.com/XhC3LKRY1t