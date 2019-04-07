20 incroyables cosplays de Game of Thrones
Les créateurs se surpassent!
Coup d'oeil sur cet article
Dans quelques jours, la dernière saison de Game of Thrones débutera. Bien que l’adaptation télé achève, l’auteur George R.R. Martin doit encore deux romans à ses fans. Ce n’est donc pas totalement la fin!
Question de souligner la fin du chapitre télé du Trône de fer, on a fait le tour d’Instagram afin de vous présenter 20 incroyables cosplays inspirés de la série.
Game of Thrones revient en ondes pour six épisodes dès le 14 avril.
1. @m_mellu en Margeary Tyrell
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
I am soo desperately missing sun 😝 Despite of my BDay is on 29th of December, I still don’t love this month. How warm it is now in your country? #gameofthrones #russiancosplay #margaerytyrell #gameofthronescosplay #cosplay #margaery #housetyrell #bestcosplay #badasscosplay #roseofhighgarden #hbo #rosesarered #lookalike #margaerytyrellcosplay #sexygeekgirlsphoto #маргеритирелл #играпрестолов #играпрестоловкосплей #маргери #маргеритирелл #hbo #dubrovnik #arborentum #shooting #backstage #travel #got7 #7kingdoms #kingslanding
Une publication partagée par Xenia Shelkovskaya (@m_mellu) le
2. @akunohako
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
• [Winter Is Coming] Cosplayers: @selgis_m, @olya_bony Studio: @soulmate_place Are you ready for the final Game Of Thrones season?) . . . #aku #akunohako #mouryounohako #creatingsomethingbeautiful#gameofthrones #gameofthronescosplay #forthetrone #got8 #gotcosplay
Une publication partagée par Aku (@akunohako) le
3. @goingpostale
4. @king_tide_creations (en Khal Drogo)
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Moon of my life - My Sun and Stars Khal Drogo @king_tide_creations Daenarys @onyxeia Photo 📸 @sonson.photos #khaleesi #khaldrogo #daenerystargaryen #daenarys #daenaryscosplay #gameofthronescosplay #gotcosplay #cosplay #jasonmomoa #emiliaclarke #gameofthrones #gameofthronesmemes #dothraki #cosplayofinstagram #cosplaygirl #cosplaycouple #couple #cosplaywip #cosplayvscharacter #instacosplay #gameofthronesseason7 #menwithlonghair
Une publication partagée par KiNG TiDE 👑🌊 ROBiN (@king_tide_creations) le
5. @danimaginarium en King Joffrey
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Good morning. This new adventure takes us to the eastcoast of Westeros, to Kings Landing. The young king is enjoying his time at the palace. For now. But treachery is brewing. • • King Joffrey @m2.cosplay 😍 Cersei @nekoyona And @stellatrixx thanks for your help! • • #joffrey #got #gameofthrones #lannister #joffreybaratheon #joffreycosplay #kingslanding #cosplay #gotcosplay #gotcosplayer #gameofthronesfan
Une publication partagée par Daniel Wilds Imaginarium (@danimaginarium) le
6. @grande_air en Sansa
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
SANSA THE WARRIOR, can you imagine this? ✨ . Photo by @vasiliel 💖 . #sansa #sansacosplay #sansastark #sansastarkcosplay #gameofthrones #gameofthronescosplay #got #gotcosplay #got7 #ladysansa #cosplay #costest #cosplaygirl #cosplayer #cosplayerofintsagram #geekstoy #winterfell #redhead #johnsnow #sophieturner @sophietrnr #stark #wolf #queen #queenofthenorth #north #jonsnow @sophiet #geekgirl #sword
Une publication partagée par Grange Air Cosplay (@grange_air) le
7. @frolicking_frocks en Cersei
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
And now for something completely different for today’s #fallforcostume theme of Character. Here’s another look at my Cersei cosplay, based on the ensemble the evil queen dons when it’s time to blow up all her enemies in the Game of Thrones season 6 finale. I have been a huge fan of the costumes on this show from day one — I’ve never seen such an imaginative use of clothing to convey character on the screen. The costumes are an integral part of the visual culture of the show, and are seamlessly woven into the storytelling and character development. Making this replica of my favorite costume was my small tribute to the insane genius of the costume designer and the skilled craftspeople who bring her designs to life. And yes, I embroidered and beaded those lions entirely by hand. #gameofthrones #cosplay #cerseilannister #cerseicosplay #evilqueen #hearmeroar #alannisteralwayspaysherdebts #lionoflannister #micheleclapton #costumedesign #embroidery #beadwork #handwork #details
Une publication partagée par Natalie Wiener (@frolicking_frocks) le
8. @Nadiaskcom
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
"I was never going to be as good a lady as you. So I had to be something else. I never could have survived what you survived." I love Stark' sisters🐺. They are so different, but united in love❤ for the family. Both strong, both proud to be part of the North❄. I'm so happy to share with u this photo of me (#Arya) and @elektracat (#Sansa) by @azproductioncosp during @luccacomicsandgames #AryaStark means a lot to me. And this costume too! (You can find many wip about on my instagram stories archivie) ❤ Hope you love it as I love! ❤ SWIPE TO SEE ALL SIZE PHOTO! #gotcosplay #sansacosplay #aryacosplay #sansastark #aryastark #gameofthrones #hbo #nadiask #nadiaskcosplay #cosplaygot #gameofthronesseason8 #starkfamily #italiancosplayer #italiancosplay
Une publication partagée par NadiaSK (@nadiaskcom) le
9. @redshoesredwine
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Who’s rewatching Game of Thrones @gameofthrones every night leading up to the season 8 premier next weekend? In my house, we have 13 episodes left...and 10 days to go. I *think* we’ll make it! 🤞🏼 . This is my husband’s season 2-3 Petyr Baelish costume he purchased before I learned how to sew, and I upgraded this year with a striking sash from season 3. We’ve dusted off our old Game of Thrones costumes and wore them to AllCon @allcondfw in Dallas a few weeks ago and plan to wear them at Comicpalooza @houstoncomicpalooza in Houston next month. All dead characters now (because GRRM)... . #houstonblogger #redshoesredwine #lifestyleblogger #costume #costumer #cosplay #cosplayer #imadethis #costuming #creative #makeitsew #inspiredby #ootd #gameofthrones #asongoficeandfire #asoiaf #petyrbaelish #baelish #littlefinger #littlefingercosplay #petyrbaelishcosplay #baelishcosplay #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthronescostume #fortherealm
Une publication partagée par Sheila Echols-Smesny (@redshoesredwine) le
10. @pem.cosplay
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
another picture of Jon. this faith has Winterfell. original picture renaud mentrel Edited by me #gameofthrones #got #winterfell #jonsnowcosplay #jonsnow #cosplay #cosplayers #costume #medieval #gotseason8 #targaryen #jonsnowcostume
Une publication partagée par PÈM cosplay 🌟 (@pem.cosplay) le
11. @derekcstevenson en Jorah
12. @katylagray
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Who do you think will sit on the Iron Throne? @thesleepymuse 📷 . . . #gameofthrones #gameofthronescosplay #got #ironthrone #daenerys #daeneryscosplay #jonsnow #jonsnowcosplay #cosplayersofig #katsucon #popculture #kahleesi #winteriscoming #winterishere
Une publication partagée par Katy Gray (@katylagray) le
13. @lovelace_cosplay
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
#cosplaycomparison . #cosplay #londoncomicon #mcmcomicon #comicon #cosplayers #cosplayer #cosplayuk #ukcosplay #costume #pt #personaltrainer #themountain #themountaincosplay #got #gameofthrones #gameofthronescosplay
Une publication partagée par Ben Lovelace (@lovelace_cosplay) le
14. @nat_archaic
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Wknd’s 🔥heatwave got me like...HALP! 🤣 Do you have a heatwave headed your way too? ❄️📸 @rickcurrier32 . . Costume & prosthetics: made by me; Contacts: @wickedeyez_contacts . . Check out @cosplay.and.comics for amazing cosplay! 🙌🔥 . . #gameofthrones #got #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #winterishere #gotcosplay #gameofthronescosplay #costume #valarmorghulis #whitewalker #nightking #nightqueen #armyofthedead #beyondthewall #fxmakeup #makeup #whitewalkercosplay #mask #horror #spfx #spfxmakeup #makeupartist #mua #nightkingcosplay #genderbender #genderbendcosplay
Une publication partagée par NatArchaic Cosplay (@nat_archaic) le
15. @ngcctoronto
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
#throwbackthursday to my first #cerseilannistercosplay. I always liked her as a charachter, but I didn't become obsessed until she was all out of children and f*cks to give. It's the last season and I'm sure I will cosplay her one last time before she dies. @gameofthrones @iamlenaheadey #cersei #cerseihairdontcare #cerseilannister #cerseiforlife #gotseason8 #gotobsession #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthrones #ngcctoronto #nadagasparikcostumeandcosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #womenofcosplay #canadiancosplayer #cosplaygirls
Une publication partagée par Nada Gasparik (@ngcctoronto) le
16. @hodorcosplay
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Not a fan of the new boss... #emeraldcitycomiccon #emeraldcitycomicon #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthrones #cosplay #hodor #hodorcosplay #nightking #whitewalker #winteriscoming #winterishere #eccc2019 #daenerystargaryen
Une publication partagée par Hodor (@hodorcosplay) le
17. @silvanmooncosplay
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
"There are no shadows in the dark." . Credit 📸 @girl_with_the_blue_hair . . . . #gotcosplay #kingsblood #melisandre #melisandrecosplay #redlady #lordoflight #sacrificebyfire #outdoorphotography #naturallight #cosplayfun #eccc2019 #freewaypark #emeraldcitycomicon #photography #seattlecosplay #seattle #washingtonstate #confam #comiccon #thenightisdarkandfullofterrors #eccc #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthrones
Une publication partagée par Silvan Moon Cosplay (@silvanmooncosplay) le
18. @koshkacat
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
What do you do when you meet the Night King? Take a selfie, of course! #wondercon #gameofthronescosplay #costuming #melisandre_k
Une publication partagée par Katherine C-G (@koshkacat) le
19. @kevivclose
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Tormund Giantsbane: Husband to Bears Lyanna Mormont: Lady of Bear Island #GameOfThrones #cosplay @castlehotelandspa #lyannamormont #lyanna #mormont #Tormund #TormundGiantsbane #freefolk #createforthethrone #forthethrone #jasonlaboyphotography @gameofthrones @hbonordic @hbo #bearisland #wildling #sheila @bellaramsey @yayahan @joann_stores #northeastwatchbythesea #gameofthronescosplay
Une publication partagée par Kevin Von Close (@kevinvclose) le
20. @bmarie.photography
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
#RCCC #RoseCityComicCon #RoseCityCC #BrienneCosplay #BrienneOfTarthCosplay #GlowCosplay #LibertyBelleCosplay #ZoyaCosplay #ArielCosplay #SnowWhiteCosplay #PrincessLieaCosplay #CerseiCosplay #VarysCosplay #BlackPantherCosplay #StormCosplay #KillmongerCosplay #CaseyJonesCosplay #AprilONeilCosplay #MulanCosplay #ForbiddenPlanetCosplay
Une publication partagée par B.Marie Photography (@bmarie.photography) le