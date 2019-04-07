/sacchips/pushstart
20 incroyables cosplays de Game of Thrones

Les créateurs se surpassent!

MISE À JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Dans quelques jours, la dernière saison de Game of Thrones débutera. Bien que l’adaptation télé achève, l’auteur George R.R. Martin doit encore deux romans à ses fans. Ce n’est donc pas totalement la fin!   

Question de souligner la fin du chapitre télé du Trône de fer, on a fait le tour d’Instagram afin de vous présenter 20 incroyables cosplays inspirés de la série.      

Game of Thrones revient en ondes pour six épisodes dès le 14 avril.       

  

1. @m_mellu en Margeary Tyrell  


  

2. @akunohako  


  

3. @goingpostale  

 
  

4. @king_tide_creations (en Khal Drogo)  


  


  

5. @danimaginarium en King Joffrey  

  


  

6. @grande_air en Sansa   

  


  

7. @frolicking_frocks en Cersei   

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

And now for something completely different for today’s #fallforcostume theme of Character. Here’s another look at my Cersei cosplay, based on the ensemble the evil queen dons when it’s time to blow up all her enemies in the Game of Thrones season 6 finale. I have been a huge fan of the costumes on this show from day one — I’ve never seen such an imaginative use of clothing to convey character on the screen. The costumes are an integral part of the visual culture of the show, and are seamlessly woven into the storytelling and character development. Making this replica of my favorite costume was my small tribute to the insane genius of the costume designer and the skilled craftspeople who bring her designs to life. And yes, I embroidered and beaded those lions entirely by hand. #gameofthrones #cosplay #cerseilannister #cerseicosplay #evilqueen #hearmeroar #alannisteralwayspaysherdebts #lionoflannister #micheleclapton #costumedesign #embroidery #beadwork #handwork #details

Une publication partagée par Natalie Wiener (@frolicking_frocks) le


  

8. @Nadiaskcom  

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

"I was never going to be as good a lady as you. So I had to be something else. I never could have survived what you survived." I love Stark' sisters🐺. They are so different, but united in love❤ for the family. Both strong, both proud to be part of the North❄. I'm so happy to share with u this photo of me (#Arya) and @elektracat (#Sansa) by @azproductioncosp during @luccacomicsandgames #AryaStark means a lot to me. And this costume too! (You can find many wip about on my instagram stories archivie) ❤ Hope you love it as I love! ❤ SWIPE TO SEE ALL SIZE PHOTO! #gotcosplay #sansacosplay #aryacosplay #sansastark #aryastark #gameofthrones #hbo #nadiask #nadiaskcosplay #cosplaygot #gameofthronesseason8 #starkfamily #italiancosplayer #italiancosplay

Une publication partagée par NadiaSK (@nadiaskcom) le


  

9. @redshoesredwine  

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

Who’s rewatching Game of Thrones @gameofthrones every night leading up to the season 8 premier next weekend? In my house, we have 13 episodes left...and 10 days to go. I *think* we’ll make it! 🤞🏼 . This is my husband’s season 2-3 Petyr Baelish costume he purchased before I learned how to sew, and I upgraded this year with a striking sash from season 3. We’ve dusted off our old Game of Thrones costumes and wore them to AllCon @allcondfw in Dallas a few weeks ago and plan to wear them at Comicpalooza @houstoncomicpalooza in Houston next month. All dead characters now (because GRRM)... . #houstonblogger #redshoesredwine #lifestyleblogger #costume #costumer #cosplay #cosplayer #imadethis #costuming #creative #makeitsew #inspiredby #ootd #gameofthrones #asongoficeandfire #asoiaf #petyrbaelish #baelish #littlefinger #littlefingercosplay #petyrbaelishcosplay #baelishcosplay #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthronescostume #fortherealm

Une publication partagée par Sheila Echols-Smesny (@redshoesredwine) le

  

10. @pem.cosplay  

  

11. @derekcstevenson en Jorah  

  

12. @katylagray  

  

13. @lovelace_cosplay  

  

14. @nat_archaic  

  

15. @ngcctoronto  

  

16. @hodorcosplay  


  

17. @silvanmooncosplay  

  

18. @koshkacat  


  

19. @kevivclose  


  

20. @bmarie.photography  

  

