La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN / Instagram
MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Kylie Jenner, la plus jeune du clan Kardashian-Jenner, a su faire sa place très rapidement. La petite sœur de Kim Kardashian, qui aura tout juste 21 ans le 10 août prochain, est considérée comme l’une des influenceuses à suivre sur Instagram depuis déjà plusieurs années.

À 20 ans, le magazine Forbes annonçait qu'elle était déjà presque milliardaire grâce aux réseaux sociaux. Elle pourrait être la plus jeune milliardaire à avoir construit sa fortune «toute seule» de la planète.

Découvrez l’évolution du style de celle qui a grandi devant les caméras en 53 photos, de 2008 à aujourd’hui! 

Lancement de «77Kids», 2008
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN

 

Première «The Cheetah Girls One World», 2008
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Adriana M. Barraza / WENN

 

Teen Choice Awards, 2009
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN

 

Première de «Burlesque», 2010
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN

 

The Taste of Beverly Hills Party, 2010
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN

 

KIIS FM's Wango Tango, 2010
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN

 

Hollywood Style Awards, 2011
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN

 

New York Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring, 2011
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN

 

Première de «Prom», 2011
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN

 

Ouverture Kardashian Khaos, 2011
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN
Première «Beastly», 2011
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN
Jingle Ball, 2012
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
FayesVision/WENN.com

 

19th Annual Race to Erase MS, 2012
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN

 

Première de The Hunger Games, 2012
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN.com/FayesVision

 

Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer, 2012
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN

 

MTV Movie Awards, 2013
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

 

Première de «After Earth», 2013
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
C.Smith/ WENN.com

 

Kids' Choice Awards, 2013
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

 

Lancement Kendall & Kylie Holiday Collection, 2013
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN.com

 

À l'aéroport de Los Angeles, 2013
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN.com

 

American Music Awards, 2013
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Apega/WENN.com

 

Kylie Jenner
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Photo d'archives

 

 

Première d'«Ender's Game», 2013
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
iPhotolive.com/WENN.com
Première de «The Hunger Games Catching Fire», 2013
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Apega/WENN.com
À West Hollywood, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN.com

 

Coachella, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN.com

 

Sortie à New York, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
TNYF/WENN.com

 

Shopping sur Melrose, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
revolutionpix/WENN.com

 

Signatures du livre Rebels: City of Indra, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
SIPA/WENN.com

 

Ouverture Last Kings Flagship Store, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Daniel Tanner/WENN.com

 

À Manhattan, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
TNYF/WENN.com

 

The Imagine Ball, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Bridow/WENN.com

 

Séance photo à The Pink Motel, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com
American Music Awards, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Anniversaire de French Montana, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
FayesVision/WENN.com

 

MuchMusic Video Awards, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
SIPA/WENN.com
Billboard Awards, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Judy Eddy/WENN.com
MTV Video Music Awards, 2014
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Apega/WENN.com

 

Événement NIP+FAB, 2015
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Daniel Deme/WENN.com

 

Lunch et shopping à Hollywood, 2015
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENN.com

 

Coachella, 2015
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
WENNCHELLA/WENN.com

 

NBC Universal Cable Entertainment Upfront, 2015
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

 

Billboard Music Awards, 2015
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Judy Eddy/WENN.com

 

Instagram, 2015
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Instagram
Instagram, 2015
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Instagram

 

Instagram, 2016
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Instagram @kyliejenner

 

Instagram, 2016
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Instagram @kyliejenner

 

Instagram, 2016
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Instagram @kyliejenner
Instagram, 2017
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Instagram @kyliejenner

 

Instagram, 2017
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Instagram @kyliejenner

 

Instagram, 2017
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Instagram @kyliejenner

 

Instagram, 2018
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Instagram @kyliejenner

 

Instagram, 2018
La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos
Instagram @kyliejenner

 

- Avec la participation de Laurie Bergeron

 

 

 

 

