La transformation de Kylie Jenner en 53 photos

Kylie Jenner, la plus jeune du clan Kardashian-Jenner, a su faire sa place très rapidement. La petite sœur de Kim Kardashian, qui aura tout juste 21 ans le 10 août prochain, est considérée comme l’une des influenceuses à suivre sur Instagram depuis déjà plusieurs années.
À 20 ans, le magazine Forbes annonçait qu'elle était déjà
presque milliardaire grâce aux réseaux sociaux. Elle pourrait être la plus jeune milliardaire à avoir construit sa fortune «toute seule» de la planète.
Découvrez l’évolution du style de celle qui a grandi devant les caméras en 53 photos, de 2008 à aujourd’hui!
Lancement de «77Kids», 2008
Première «The Cheetah Girls One World», 2008
Adriana M. Barraza / WENN
Teen Choice Awards, 2009
Première de «Burlesque», 2010
The Taste of Beverly Hills Party, 2010
KIIS FM's Wango Tango, 2010
Hollywood Style Awards, 2011
New York Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring, 2011
Première de «Prom», 2011
Ouverture Kardashian Khaos, 2011
Première «Beastly», 2011
Jingle Ball, 2012
19th Annual Race to Erase MS, 2012
Première de The Hunger Games, 2012
Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer, 2012
MTV Movie Awards, 2013
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Première de «After Earth», 2013
Kids' Choice Awards, 2013
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Lancement Kendall & Kylie Holiday Collection, 2013
À l'aéroport de Los Angeles, 2013
American Music Awards, 2013
Kylie Jenner
Première d'«Ender's Game», 2013
Première de «The Hunger Games Catching Fire», 2013
À West Hollywood, 2014
Coachella, 2014
Sortie à New York, 2014
Shopping sur Melrose, 2014
Signatures du livre Rebels: City of Indra, 2014
Ouverture Last Kings Flagship Store, 2014
À Manhattan, 2014
The Imagine Ball, 2014
Séance photo à The Pink Motel, 2014
Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com
American Music Awards, 2014
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Anniversaire de French Montana, 2014
MuchMusic Video Awards, 2014
Billboard Awards, 2014
MTV Video Music Awards, 2014
Événement NIP+FAB, 2015
Lunch et shopping à Hollywood, 2015
Coachella, 2015
NBC Universal Cable Entertainment Upfront, 2015
Billboard Music Awards, 2015
Instagram, 2015
Instagram, 2015
Instagram, 2016
Instagram, 2016
Instagram, 2016
Instagram, 2017
Instagram, 2017
Instagram, 2017
Instagram, 2018
Instagram, 2018
- Avec la participation de Laurie Bergeron