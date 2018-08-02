/sacchips/pushstart
Août 2018: les jeux gratuits PlayStation et Xbox

Votre rappel mensuel d’ajouter ces jeux à votre bibliothèque!

Août 2018: les jeux gratuits PlayStation et Xbox
Courtoisie
CA_christine-lemus
MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Vous avez un compte Xbox Live Gold ou PlayStation Plus? Tous les mois, Microsoft et Sony vous offrent des «cadeaux»: plusieurs jeux gratuits.

Même s’il faut avoir un compte premium, c’est un service intéressant, car il nous permet de tester des jeux qu’on avait oubliés ou qu’on n’avait pas envie de payer au prix fort.

 

PlayStation Plus

 

PlayStation 4

  • Mafia III

  • Dead by Daylight

 

PlayStation 3

  • Bound by Flame

  • Serious Sam 3 BFE

 

Vita

  • Space Hulk

  • Draw Slasher

 

PS VR

  • Here They Lie (jusqu'au 17 octobre)

 

Mobile

  • Knowledge Is Power (PlayLink)

 

Xbox Live Gold

 

Xbox One

  • Forza Horizon 2 (1er au 30 août)

  • For Honor (16 août au 15 septembre)

  • Death Squared (jusqu'au 15 août)

 

Xbox 360

  • Dead Space 3 (1er au 15 août, Xbox One aussi)

  • Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two (16 au 30 août, Xbox One aussi)

 

