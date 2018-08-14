/sacchips/harddrive
[QUIZ] Pouvez-vous lire ces logos de groupes métal?

MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Il existe une loi non écrite affirmant que moins le logo d’un band est lisible, plus le band est metal.

Nous ne savons pas si c’est vrai ou non, mais nous avons toutefois concocté ce quiz pour tester vos talents quand vient le temps de déchiffrer ces écriteaux.

Êtes-vous assez metal pour réussir?

Quiz

Bazzah

Eackaz

Kattzar

Chezzak


Nest Child

Catsa Lukt

Enslaved

Sanguine Tripp


Black Night

Bloodbath

Doom Death

Chalice


Black Trophy

Hark! Avenger

Darkthrone

Death Riddance


Magnus Tacete Urbs

Human Winter

Behemoth Fall

Prosanctus Inferi


Constructing the massacre

Mistigo Varggoth Darkestra

Necromancing Destruction

Disciples of Feodor


Bosque

Fleshgut

Ritual

Cross Scream


Agony

Gate Cross

Nargaroth

Arc Rock


Kamalott

Kamalus

Kalamasis

Katharsis


Deafening Scream

Defeated Sanity

Despised Savior

Demon Storm


Disque Dur

Dead Ring

King Doom

Kill Storm


Bon, le dernier n’est pas un groupe, mais bon.

 

