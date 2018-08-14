[QUIZ] Pouvez-vous lire ces logos de groupes métal?

Il existe une loi non écrite affirmant que moins le logo d’un band est lisible, plus le band est metal.
Nous ne savons pas si c’est vrai ou non, mais nous avons toutefois concocté ce quiz pour tester vos talents quand vient le temps de déchiffrer ces écriteaux.
Êtes-vous assez metal pour réussir?
Quiz
Bazzah
Eackaz
Kattzar
Chezzak
Nest Child
Catsa Lukt
Enslaved
Sanguine Tripp
Black Night
Bloodbath
Doom Death
Chalice
Black Trophy
Hark! Avenger
Darkthrone
Death Riddance
Magnus Tacete Urbs
Human Winter
Behemoth Fall
Prosanctus Inferi
Constructing the massacre
Mistigo Varggoth Darkestra
Necromancing Destruction
Disciples of Feodor
Bosque
Fleshgut
Ritual
Cross Scream
Agony
Gate Cross
Nargaroth
Arc Rock
Kamalott
Kamalus
Kalamasis
Katharsis
Deafening Scream
Defeated Sanity
Despised Savior
Demon Storm
Disque Dur
Dead Ring
King Doom
Kill Storm
Bon, le dernier n’est pas un groupe, mais bon.