Septembre 2018: les jeux gratuits PlayStation et Xbox

courtoisie
MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Vous avez un compte Xbox Live Gold ou PlayStation Plus? Tous les mois, Microsoft et Sony vous offrent des «cadeaux»: plusieurs jeux gratuits.

Même s’il faut avoir un compte prémium, c’est un service intéressant, car il nous permet de tester des jeux qu’on avait oubliés, ou qu’on n’avait pas envie de payer à plein prix. 

 

PlayStation Plus

 

  • Destiny 2 (PlayStation 4)
  • God of War 3: Remastered (PlayStation 4)
  • Here They Lie (PSVR)
  • Knowledge is Power (PlayLink)
  • Another World (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PS Vita)
  • Foul Play (PlayStation 4, PS Vita)
  • Sparkle 2 (PlayStation 4, PS Vita)
  • QUBE (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3)

 

 

Xbox Live Gold

 

  • Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars (1-15 septembre, Xbox One & Xbox 360)
  • Prison Architect (1-30 septembre, Xbox One)
  • Livelock (16 septembre au 15 octobre, Xbox One)
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World (16-30 septembre, Xbox One & Xbox 360)
