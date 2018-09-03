Ah, le fameux «game over». Ces mots si durs qui nous rappellent que nous ne sommes pas à la hauteur; que nous avons échoué.

Naturellement, on ne veut jamais vraiment faire face à un écran «game over» quand on joue à un jeu, mais c’est parfois inévitable même si on a tout donné.

Certains jeux réussissent toutefois à nous faire rire ou à nous marquer avec leurs écrans de mort. Voilà pourquoi on vous propose un petit quiz: connaissez-vous ces écrans «game over»?