Ah, le fameux «game over». Ces mots si durs qui nous rappellent que nous ne sommes pas à la hauteur; que nous avons échoué.
Naturellement, on ne veut jamais vraiment faire face à un écran «game over» quand on joue à un jeu, mais c’est parfois inévitable même si on a tout donné.
Certains jeux réussissent toutefois à nous faire rire ou à nous marquer avec leurs écrans de mort. Voilà pourquoi on vous propose un petit quiz: connaissez-vous ces écrans «game over»?
Quiz
Question #1
Night Trap
Clock Tower
Friday the 13th
Silent Hill
Question #2
Donkey Kong
Donkey Kong 64
Donkey Kong 3
Donkey Kong Country
Question #3
Alone in the Dark
Silent Hill
Maniac Mansion
Phantasmagoria
Question #4
Lion King
Lion King 3
Simba and the King
Lion King 5
Question #5
Wing Commander
Star Fox
Aero Fighters
Biker Mice from Mars
Question #6
Yandere Simulator
Persona 5
Persona 3
Catherine
Question #7
Banjo Kazooie
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Wave Race 64
Question #8
Ninja Gaiden
Nioh
Ninja Blade
Shadow Warrior
Question #9
Don't Starve
Minecraft
Oregon Trail
Sim Ant
Question #10
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Diablo
Grand Theft Auto
Dark Souls