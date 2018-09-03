/sacchips/pushstart
Navigation
close

Articles récents

[Quiz] Connaissez-vous ces écrans «game over» ?

Voici les jeux prévus pour septembre 2018

Voici pourquoi Sony empêche le «cross-play»

Fortnite

Des équipes se méfient de la fureur Fortnite

Pas cool: le lancement de Battlefield V repoussé

La nouvelle Xbox One X va se salir vite

Septembre: les jeux gratuits PlayStation et Xbox

Fusillade à Jacksonville: on se vide le coeur

Un avant-goût de 48 minutes de Cyberpunk 2077!

Blaze Fielding, une des combattantes de Streets Of Rage 4.

On aura enfin droit à un Streets Of Rage 4!

Video Game Manufacturers Show Off Their Latest Products At Annual E3 Conference

La fièvre de Fortnite retomberait

Through the Darkest of Times constitue le premier jeu commercialisé en Allemagne illustrant sans filtre la période nazie.

Jeux vidéo: arrivée des symboles nazis

La communauté gaming sous le choc

Twitch écrase l’événement payant YouTube

Les nouvelles manettes PS4 sont pas mal belles

Un populaire youtubeur meurt et tue deux personnes

Ils gagnent leur vie en modifiant des Game Boy

Plein de nouvelles annonces indie!

Overwatch sera gratuit pour un weekend

Il y a une énorme vente PSN en ce moment

[Quiz] Connaissez-vous ces écrans «game over» ?

[Quiz] Connaissez-vous ces écrans «game over» ?
capture d'écran
MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Ah, le fameux «game over». Ces mots si durs qui nous rappellent que nous ne sommes pas à la hauteur; que nous avons échoué.

Naturellement, on ne veut jamais vraiment faire face à un écran «game over» quand on joue à un jeu, mais c’est parfois inévitable même si on a tout donné. 

Certains jeux réussissent toutefois à nous faire rire ou à nous marquer avec leurs écrans de mort. Voilà pourquoi on vous propose un petit quiz: connaissez-vous ces écrans «game over»?

Quiz
Question #1

Night Trap

Clock Tower

Friday the 13th

Silent Hill

Question #2

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong 64

Donkey Kong 3

Donkey Kong Country

Question #3

Alone in the Dark

Silent Hill

Maniac Mansion

Phantasmagoria

Question #4

Lion King

Lion King 3

Simba and the King

Lion King 5

Question #5

Wing Commander

Star Fox

Aero Fighters

Biker Mice from Mars

Question #6

Yandere Simulator

Persona 5

Persona 3

Catherine

Question #7

Banjo Kazooie

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Wave Race 64

Question #8

Ninja Gaiden

Nioh

Ninja Blade

Shadow Warrior

Question #9

Don't Starve

Minecraft

Oregon Trail

Sim Ant

Question #10

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Diablo

Grand Theft Auto

Dark Souls

 

RECOMMANDÉ POUR VOUS
À DÉCOUVRIR SUR LE WEB

Les plus populaires

Élections 2018

Pierre Arcand fait confiance à Philippe Couillard
États-Unis

Trump renouvelle ses menaces contre Sessions
bloc situation facebook
Actualité

Une panne majeure touche Facebook
Élections 2018

Christian Dubé renonce à plus de 1 M$ par année
Autres sports

Derniers préparatifs à Desbiens
Pistolet armes à feu
Société

Les Canadiens en faveur d'un bannissement
Nouvellement acquis des Blue Jays de Toronto par les Indians de Cleveland, Josh Donaldson a vu son nom être placé sur la liste des blessés par le club de l’Ohio dans le but de jouer quelques matchs dans les mineures, lui qui est à l’écart du jeu depuis le 28 mai.
Baseball

Donaldson frappe un grand chelem dans les mineures
POL-LIBERAL-MONTREAL
Richard Martineau

Le PLQ, un parti cool?
Denise Bombardier

L’homme à abattre
Michel Hébert

Devant Dubé, on avait tous l'air un peu fou...
Jean-François Lisée, accompagné du député sortant de Matane-Matapédia, Pascal Bérubé.
Élections 2018

Lisée prend ses distances avec PKP
Amériques

Indignation après l’incendie du Musée national
Le réseau de Centres de la petite enfance contribue à faire des ménages avec enfants ayant le revenu médian (90 000 $) les gagnants de la fiscalité québécoise.
Argent

Les Québécois restent les plus imposés
Santé

Une redoutable bactérie se propage insidieusement

Le chef de la CAQ, François Legault, et sa candidate Danielle McCann, possible future ministre de la Santé si la CAQ forme le prochain gouvernement. Comme quoi, l'arrivée bâclée de Gertrude Bourdon au PLQ après avoir fortement «magasiné» une candidature à la CAQ, a donné l'occasion au chef caquiste de recruter un présumé «plan B» bien plus prometteur dans les faits que Mme Bourdon, son ex-«plan A)...
Josée Legault

Le «relooking» web de la CAQ
09014_AUBERGES
Environnement

Effrayé, un orignal se noie
2018 US Open - Day 8
Tennis

Premier quart de finale pour Osaka
Ian Lafrenière a dû préciser le fond de sa pensée, dimanche, devant les médias, après ses déclarations de samedi.
Élections 2018

Ian Lafrenière a-t-il dégainé trop rapidement?
Le dossier Max Pacioretty soulève un manque bien évident de leadership.
Yvon Pedneault

Dossier Pacioretty: une question de leadership
États-Unis

Quatre morts, dont une femme enceinte
Soccer

Messi «surpris» par le transfert de Ronaldo
Faits divers

Disparition d'un homme en Montérégie
La jeune femme s’est procurée un vélo à main adapté à sa condition qui lui permet de participer à d’importantes compétitions, six mois à peine après son accident.
Société

Elle refuse de se laisser abattre
Après François Legault, au tour de Philippe Couillard de s’engager à accélérer le déploiement de couverture cellulaire et de l’accès internet haute vitesse en région éloignée.
Élections 2018

Les régions branchées à 100 % d’ici 2020
Colin Kaepernick
Football

Kaepernick, le visage des 30 ans de «Just Do It»
Bloc Piste cyclable
Chroniques

Avec pas d’casque... et alors ?
Mathieu Choinière
Impact

Mathieu Choinière rejoint l’équipe nationale
Télévision

Nouvelle compétition de chant pour Garou
Tennis

Djokovic attend Federer
À l’école primaire du Boisé, à Sept-Îles, un comité composé de papas a été mis sur pied pour adapter davantage l’école aux garçons, afin de lutter contre le décrochage scolaire. Sur la photo, des élèves sont prêts pour une visite dans un centre de formation professionnelle, dans le cadre de la réalisation d’un vélobus, un projet hors du commun conçu par les élèves.
Éducation

Permettre aux gars d'être des gars
Santé

Allergies et rentrée scolaire
Pèse sur start

[Quiz] Connaissez-vous ces écrans «game over» ?
Société

Un club de mécanique dédié aux femmes
Le chef du Parti québécois, Jean-François Lisée
Élections 2018

Lisée accuse Dubé d’être un lâcheur