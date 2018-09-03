/sacchips/pushstart
Un mois qui va coûter pas mal cher!

Voici les jeux prévus pour septembre 2018
Courtoisie / Montage
MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

L’automne, ce n’est pas juste la saison de l’Halloween et des lattes à la citrouille épicée; c’est aussi une saison où d’excellents jeux sont lancés avant les Fêtes. Cette année, les gameurs seront particulièrement choyés!

Pour vous aider à budgéter vos achats, Pèse sur Start vous propose de consulter une liste de titres qui vont sortir en septembre. On se retrouve le mois prochain!

 

4 septembre

 

Navyblue and the Spectrum Killers (fait au Québec)

Steam

 

 

Dragon Quest XI

Windows, PS4

 

God Wars: The Complete Legend

Nintendo Switch

 

Destiny 2 (DLC Forsaken)

Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

 

 

6 septembre

The Inner Friend (fait au Québec)

Windows

 

Gone Home

Nintendo Switch

 

 

7 septembre

Nascar Heat 3

Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

 

NBA Live 19

PlayStation 4, Xbox One

 

Spider-Man

PlayStation 4

 

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4

 

 

11 septembre

Boundless

PlayStation 4

 

Dakar 18

Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

 

NBA 2k19

Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

 

 

12 septembre

Trinity (fait au Québec)

Steam

 

 

13 septembre

Chiaro and the Elixir of Life (fait au Québec)

Windows

 

 

14 septembre

NHL 19

PlayStation 4, Xbox One

 

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

 

 

18 septembre

Undertale

Nintendo Switch

 

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk

Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4

 

 

25 septembre

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (épisode 2!)

Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

 

Valkyria Chronicles 4 

Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

 

 

27 septembre

Life is Strange 2 (épisode 1)

Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

 

The World Ends with You: Final Remix

Nintendo Switch

 

Towerfall

Nintendo Switch

 

 

28 septembre

FIFA 19

Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360

 

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Nintendo Switch

