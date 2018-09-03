Voici les jeux prévus pour septembre 2018
Un mois qui va coûter pas mal cher!
L’automne, ce n’est pas juste la saison de l’Halloween et des lattes à la citrouille épicée; c’est aussi une saison où d’excellents jeux sont lancés avant les Fêtes. Cette année, les gameurs seront particulièrement choyés!
Pour vous aider à budgéter vos achats, Pèse sur Start vous propose de consulter une liste de titres qui vont sortir en septembre. On se retrouve le mois prochain!
4 septembre
Navyblue and the Spectrum Killers (fait au Québec)
Steam
Dragon Quest XI
Windows, PS4
God Wars: The Complete Legend
Nintendo Switch
Destiny 2 (DLC Forsaken)
Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
6 septembre
The Inner Friend (fait au Québec)
Windows
Gone Home
Nintendo Switch
7 septembre
Nascar Heat 3
Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
NBA Live 19
PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Spider-Man
PlayStation 4
SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy
Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4
11 septembre
Boundless
PlayStation 4
Dakar 18
Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
NBA 2k19
Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
12 septembre
Trinity (fait au Québec)
Steam
13 septembre
Chiaro and the Elixir of Life (fait au Québec)
Windows
14 septembre
NHL 19
PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
18 septembre
Undertale
Nintendo Switch
Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4
25 septembre
The Walking Dead: The Final Season (épisode 2!)
Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Valkyria Chronicles 4
Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
27 septembre
Life is Strange 2 (épisode 1)
Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
The World Ends with You: Final Remix
Nintendo Switch
Towerfall
Nintendo Switch
28 septembre
FIFA 19
Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Nintendo Switch