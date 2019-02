Lili-Ann De Francesco file le parfait amour avec Tommy Tremblay

View this post on Instagram

Love is a mysterious thing man. thought I wasn’t made for it, didn’t wanna deal with it. cuz it’s so much easier to be alone right?! Dealing with your shit on your own, without hurting anyone. u do the hell u want. But then, well, heyy you. I let you in. U let me in. didn’t really know where this could take us, but here we are, riding those ups and downs. showing me what Caring is, what Caring means. I’m not perfect, god FAR from that, but I learn more about myself when I’m with you, than when you weren’t in my life. You surprise me. everyday. making me see things in a better way. I luuuuuv u, and I thank u Happy V-D ❤️ Love is a mysterious thing, and I sure love Mysterious heyy I’ll see you tonighttttt 👋🏼🍾