Ce père super motivé fait de bien meilleurs lunchs que vous

MISE À JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Pour la plupart des parents, préparer le lunch des enfants n’est qu’une chose de plus sur la montagne de tâches quotidiennes à accomplir.

Un père de famille de l’Oklahoma, par contre, a transformé l’acte de nourrir ses enfants en un véritable art.

Beau Coffron s’amuse à recréer les personnages préférés de ses enfants avec leur nourriture. 

Il les photographie et ensuite les partage sur Instagram.  

Vous pouvez voir quelques-unes de ses créations ici!

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy #NationalPokemonDay! I was never really into #Pokemon, but my kids are. They were given some cards a few years ago and love trading them, although they don’t really know how to play the game. They are huge fans of the video game on our #NintendoSwitch. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I made this #Pikachu lunch for them awhile back to celebrate their love for the franchise. It is complete with Ash’s hat and a #Pokeball! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #pokemoncards #pokemonletsgo #pokemonday #foodart #nintendo #supersmashbrosultimate #supersmashbros #bento #foodart #foodartist #bentobox #lunch #lunchbox #lunchtime #lunchboxideas #lunchideas #lunchideasforkids #pokemondirect #pokemonswordshield #pokemonday ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

A post shared by Beau Coffron | Food Art (@lunchboxdad) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Who else is excited that The LEGO Movie 2 is out? 🤚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My family has been singing The Catchy Song in the car together and can’t wait to get to the theatre to see the movie! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I decided to add to the celebration by making my kids a @thelegomovie 2 Emmet lunch to take to school. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ To see all of the ingredients, and how I made it, go to my link in bio or head to my blog at lunchboxdad.com! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #TheLegoMovie2 #lego #TheLegoMovie #LegoMovie #flatlaystyle #flatlayfood #foodart #foodartist #legoland #legomania #lunchbox #lunch #lunchideas #bento #bentobox

A post shared by Beau Coffron | Food Art (@lunchboxdad) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sondage
Passeriez-vous autant de temps sur des lunchs?

N'importe quoi pour mes cocos

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, non.

 

 

