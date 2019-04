Vraiment écoeurée des selfies, une femme se couche à plat ventre devant tous les lieux touristiques

View this post on Instagram

STEFDIES under the big cat in @rencontresarles #stefdies #stefdiesinfrance #no filter #streetphotography #photography #femalephotographer #performanceart #performanceartist #contemporaryart #contemporaryphotography #antiselfie #faceplant #leaveamark #femaleartist #travelphotography #artexhibition #celebratelife #humour #exhibitionist #photogallery #photoexhibition #coffeetablebook #rencontresarles #nuitdelannee #byopaper