Elisabeth Rioux annonce deux choses très excitantes à propos de son copain et de Hoaka

MISE À JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

La femme d’affaires et influenceuse Elisabeth Rioux vient tout juste d’annoncer que la famille de compagnie de maillots de bain Hoaka allait s'agrandir.

On avait quelques doutes puisque la photo qui indiquait qu’elle avait une grande nouvelle à nous partager montrait son copain Bryan Mcormick dans un maillot Hoaka jamais vu!

Capture d'écran Instagram @elisabethrioux

Bryan l’a aussi porté en surf durant leur voyage au Costa Rica.

Capture d'écran Instagram @bryan_mcormick

Mais la nouvelle concerne plus qu'un nouveau modèle de maillot pour homme. Bryan devient officiellement le partenaire d'affaire d'Elisabeth!

C'est sur Instagram qu'elle a annoncé qu'à partir de maintenant, Bryan était donc son collègue en plus de son amoureux.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

Life partner, love partner but now also business partner 🙏🏽 Bry is now officially the new Hoaka men’s line designer, I gave him this responsibility cause he wanted it and he already have proved me how good and hard working he is and I just can’t wait till you see what he created ✨ In the past months, we’ve been watching so many documentaries on Netflix about our beautiful planet and how we are treating, after crying over and over again, we decided we wanted to do as much as we can to help. Obviously, we are not perfect and it is difficult to change all of our bad habits at the same time so we want to do it slowly and progressively (if you also feel like making an effort without being perfect, feel free to start with us.. it is better than doing nothing !) first, we decided to cut all red meets after watching the documentary “cowspiracy”, I really recommend watching it 🐮 but biggest decision we made is.... well I was supposed to keep it secret but this morning I feel wild 🙊 Both bikinis on this picture are @hoaka_swimwear .. you might not recognize this bottom and the fabric, it is because we are now creating a big collection with fabric made out of 90% recycled plastic (and hopefully with time, all the Hoakas can be like that) 🌴 Know that it is never too late to change, become who you want to be. Even for a company, neoprene was always our branding but I feel like the planet is so important and I want to put it first 🌎 and I am obviously the happiest cause my boyfriend is probably even more involved in this than me, seeing him caring this much makes me want to cry, I am so lucky 😭 we feel connected to nature more than we’ve ever been before 🌌

Une publication partagée par Elisabeth Rioux 👙 (@elisabeth.rioux) le

Il sera responsable du design de tous les modèles masculins!

En plus de cela, Hoaka devient plus écoresponsable. Ils vont lancer une collection en tissu fait à 90% de plastique recyclé!

Wow. On a trop hâte de voir les idées de Bryan et cette nouvelle collection bonne pour l'environnement.

 

*Pour faire le plein d'inspiration mode et beauté vraiment pas #basic, suivez billie sur Instagram et Facebook!

 

 

