Arrêté avec trois livres de méthamphétamine, il clame que la substance sert à «filtrer des piscines»

Police #edgewater discover 3 pounds of vacuum sealed methamphetamine valued at 25K during traffic stop on SR 442 3am this morning. 53 y/o Guillermo Arteaga, of #Hialeah, pulled over for speeding. Drugs Allegedly found in suitcase in trunk. Also has warrant out of #palmbeachcounty pic.twitter.com/c10sQYeeSv