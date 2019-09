[VIDÉO] Passage de Dorian: des casse-cou s’amusent à braver la tempête

We @WCKitchen are 80 miles from #HurricaneDorian eye & feeling this!! Imagine what the people of Abaco+Grand Bahamas will experience! Bahamas @opmthebahamas Goverment will need major help! @ClintonGlobal @RedCross @TeamRubicon ...Florida should also get ready for major winds! pic.twitter.com/lIa9ghhUdk