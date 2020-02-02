Oscars 2020: Nos choix et prédictions
Maxime Demers
★ Prédiction | ♥ Choix
Cédric Bélanger
★ Prédiction | ♥ Choix
Isabelle Hontebeyrie
★ Prédiction | ♥ Choix
Meilleur film
- Ford contre Ferrari
- L’Irlandais
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker ♥
- Les quatre filles du docteur March
- Une histoire de mariage ♥
- 1917 ★★★
- Il était une fois à Hollywood
- Parasite ♥
Meilleure réalisation
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite ♥★
- Sam Mendes, 1917 ♥♥★★
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Il était une fois à Hollywood
Meilleure actrice
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Une histoire de mariage ♥♥♥
- Saoirse Ronan, Les quatre filles du docteur March
- Charlize Theron, Scandale
- Renée Zellweger, Judy ★★★
Meilleur acteur
- Antonio Banderas, Douleur et gloire ♥
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Il était une fois à Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Une histoire de mariage
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker ♥♥★★★
- Jonathan Pryce, Les deux papes
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
- Kathy Bates, Le cas Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Une histoire de mariage ♥♥♥★★★
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Les quatre filles du docteur March
- Margot Robbie, Scandale
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
- Tom Hanks, Bonjour voisin
- Anthony Hopkins, Les deux papes
- Al Pacino, L’Irlandais
- Joe Pesci, L’Irlandais
- Brad Pitt, Il était une fois à Hollywood ♥♥♥★★★
Meilleur scénario original
- Rian Johnson, À couteaux tirés
- Quentin Tarantino, Il était une fois à Hollywood ★
- Noah Baumbach, Une histoire de mariage ★
- Sam Mendes et Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite ♥♥♥★
Meilleur scénario adapté
- Steven Zaillian, L’Irlandais
- Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit ♥★
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Greta Gerwig, Les quatre filles du docteur March ♥★★
- Anthony McCarten, Les deux papes ♥
Meilleur film d’animation
- Dragon 3 : le monde caché ♥★
- J’ai perdu mon corps ♥♥
- Klaus
- Le chaînon manquant
- Histoire de jouets 4 ★★
Meilleure direction photo
- Rodrigo Prieto, L’Irlandais
- Lawrence Sher, Joker ♥
- Roger Deakins, 1917 ♥♥★★★
- Robert Richardson, Il était une fois à Hollywood
- Jarin Blaschke, Le phare