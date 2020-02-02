/weekend
Oscars 2020: Nos choix et prédictions

Photo AFP
Maxime Demers  

★ Prédiction | ♥ Choix  

Cédric Bélanger  

★ Prédiction | ♥ Choix  

Isabelle Hontebeyrie  

★ Prédiction | ♥ Choix  

 

Meilleur film    

  • Ford contre Ferrari   
  • L’Irlandais  
  • Jojo Rabbit   
  • Joker   
  • Les quatre filles du docteur March   
  • Une histoire de mariage   
  • 1917   
  • Il était une fois à Hollywood   
  • Parasite    
<em>1917</em>
Photo courtoisie, Universal Pictures
1917

Meilleure réalisation    

  • Bong Joon-ho, Parasite   
  • Sam Mendes, 1917   
  • Todd Phillips, Joker  
  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman  
  • Quentin Tarantino, Il était une fois à Hollywood   

Meilleure actrice   

<em>Une histoire de mariage</em>
Photo courtoisie, Netflix
Une histoire de mariage
  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet  
  • Scarlett Johansson, Une histoire de mariage   
  • Saoirse Ronan, Les quatre filles du docteur March  
  • Charlize Theron, Scandale  
  • Renée Zellweger, Judy    

Meilleur acteur   

<em>Joker</em>
Photo courtoisie, Warner Bros
Joker
  • Antonio Banderas, Douleur et gloire   
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Il était une fois à Hollywood  
  • Adam Driver, Une histoire de mariage  
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker   
  • Jonathan Pryce, Les deux papes   

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle    

  • Kathy Bates, Le cas Richard Jewell  
  • Laura Dern, Une histoire de mariage   
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit  
  • Florence Pugh, Les quatre filles du docteur March  
  • Margot Robbie, Scandale   

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle    

  • Tom Hanks, Bonjour voisin  
  • Anthony Hopkins, Les deux papes  
  • Al Pacino, L’Irlandais  
  • Joe Pesci, L’Irlandais  
  • Brad Pitt, Il était une fois à Hollywood    
<em>Il était une fois à Hollywood</em>
Photo courtoisie, Sony Pictures
Il était une fois à Hollywood

Meilleur scénario original    

  • Rian Johnson, À couteaux tirés  
  • Quentin Tarantino, Il était une fois à Hollywood   
  • Noah Baumbach, Une histoire de mariage   
  • Sam Mendes et Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917  
  • Bong Joon-ho, Parasite ♥★   
<em>Parasite</em>
Photo courtoisie
Parasite

Meilleur scénario adapté   

  • Steven Zaillian, L’Irlandais  
  • Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit   
  • Todd Phillips, Joker   
  • Greta Gerwig, Les quatre filles du docteur March   
  • Anthony McCarten, Les deux papes    

Meilleur film d’animation   

  • Dragon 3 : le monde caché   
  • J’ai perdu mon corps   
  • Klaus  
  • Le chaînon manquant  
  • Histoire de jouets 4    

Meilleure direction photo   

  • Rodrigo Prieto, L’Irlandais  
  • Lawrence Sher, Joker   
  • Roger Deakins, 1917   
  • Robert Richardson, Il était une fois à Hollywood  
  • Jarin Blaschke, Le phare   

