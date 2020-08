Une explosion détruit plusieurs maisons à Baltimore, au moins un mort

⚠️⚠️MAJOR EXPLOSION WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE TRAPPED⚠️⚠️

In the area of 6500 blk Reisterstown Rd 21215



Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called.



📷 @CitizenAppBALT pic.twitter.com/Ayddx8JeUp