Une adolescente avec des troubles mentaux portée disparue à Montréal

#MISSING

Emmiley-Paolina Gué, 14 years old (mental age of a 7 years old), was last seen at 8 h 50 a.m. on November 18th in the Montreal-North area. Her family fears for her health and safety. Thank you for retweeting in order to find her quickly. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/fIxCl8QuuJ