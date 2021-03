La doyenne du Canada a été vaccinée

Phyllis Ridgway, Canada's oldest person, received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sunnybrook today.



Phyllis was born in 1907, and she just celebrated her 114th birthday on March 10th! 🎂 "This is the best birthday I've ever had," she says. pic.twitter.com/hfaaVDx5u1