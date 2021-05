Un mort et quatre blessés d’une fusillade à Toronto

SHOOTING:

Willowridge Rd + Eglinton Av W

* 2:21 pm *

- Reports man got out of a car and started shooting

- Multiple people struck

- Injuries are very serious

- Police o/s

- 1 victim located VSA

- Officers assisting with emergency run

- Will update#GO904598

