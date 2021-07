Basketball : le rêve olympique prend fin

In and Out 💔



🇨🇿 103-101 🇨🇦 FINAL



Canada's push to qualify for #Tokyo2020 comes to end. Czech Republic advances to the final of the FIBA last-chance Olympic qualifier. @CanBball 🇨🇦🏀 #FIBAOQT

WATCH: https://t.co/EpFTk4KNq8 pic.twitter.com/B6mkp7mxrd