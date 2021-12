WHL: Kaiden Guhle impliqué dans une grosse transaction

🔁 TRADE ALERT 🔁



The #OilKings have acquired D Kaiden Guhle from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for F Carson Latimer, D Eric Johnston, a 2021 1st-round pick (KEL), a 2023 1st-round pick, a conditional 2025 3rd-round pick and a 2022 6th-round pick (PA). pic.twitter.com/bjzhXAZk0S