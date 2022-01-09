Un premier Golden Globes pour Denis Villeneuve?
Le Québécois, Denis Villeneuve pourrait remporter un premier Golden Globes alors qu'il est parmi les finalistes pour remporter le titre du meilleur réalisateur pour son film «Dune», dimanche soir.
Voici les nominations dans les principales catégories pour les 79ème Golden Globes qui seront décernés sans public, ni vedettes, la cérémonie faisant l'objet d'un boycottage d'Hollywood.
Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast»
Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»
Maggie Gyllenhaal, «The Lost Daughter»
Steven Spielberg, «West Side Story»
Denis Villeneuve, «Dune»
«Belfast»
«CODA»
«Dune»
«La Méthode Williams»
«The Power of the Dog»
«Cyrano»
«Don't Look Up: Déni cosmique»
«Licorice Pizza»
«Tick, tick... BOOM!»
«West Side Story»
Mahershala Ali, «Swan Song»
Javier Bardem, «Being the Ricardos»
Benedict Cumberbatch, «The Power of the Dog»
Will Smith, «La Méthode Williams»
Denzel Washington, «The Tragedy of Macbeth»
Jessica Chastain, «Dans les yeux de Tammy Faye»
Olivia Colman, «The Lost Daughter»
Nicole Kidman, «Being the Ricardos»
Lady Gaga, «House of Gucci»
Kristen Stewart, «Spencer»
Leonardo DiCaprio, «Don't Look Up: Déni cosmique»
Peter Dinklage, «Cyrano»
Andrew Garfield, «Tick, tick... BOOM!»
Cooper Hoffman, «Licorice Pizza»
Anthony Ramos, «D'où l'on vient»
Marion Cotillard, «Annette»
Alana Haim, «Licorice Pizza»
Jennifer Lawrence, «Don't Look Up: Déni cosmique»
Emma Stone, «Cruella»
Rachel Zegler, «West Side Story»
Ben Affleck, «The Tender Bar»
Jamie Dornan, «Belfast»
Ciaran Hinds, «Belfast»
Troy Kotsur, «CODA»
Kodi Smit-McPhee, «The Power of the Dog»
Caitriona Balfe, «Belfast»
Ariana DeBose, «West Side Story»
Kirsten Dunst, «The Power of the Dog»
Aunjanue Ellis, «La Méthode Williams»
Ruth Negga, «Clair-obscur»
«Lupin»
«The Morning Show»
«Pose»
«Squid Game»
«Succession»
«The Great»
«Hacks»
«Only Murders in the Building»
«Reservation Dogs»
«Ted Lasso»
«Dopesick»
«Impeachment: American Crime Story»
«Maid»
«Mare of Easttown»
«The Underground Railroad»