Un premier Golden Globes pour Denis Villeneuve?

AFP
MISE À JOUR

Le Québécois, Denis Villeneuve pourrait remporter un premier Golden Globes alors qu'il est parmi les finalistes pour remporter le titre du meilleur réalisateur pour son film «Dune», dimanche soir.

Voici les nominations dans les principales catégories pour les 79ème Golden Globes qui seront décernés sans public, ni vedettes, la cérémonie faisant l'objet d'un boycottage d'Hollywood.

Meilleur réalisateur:

Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast»

Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»

Maggie Gyllenhaal, «The Lost Daughter»

Steven Spielberg, «West Side Story»

Denis Villeneuve, «Dune»

Meilleur film dramatique:

«Belfast»

«CODA»

«Dune»

«La Méthode Williams»

«The Power of the Dog»

Meilleure comédie ou comédie musicale:

«Cyrano»

«Don't Look Up: Déni cosmique»

«Licorice Pizza»

«Tick, tick... BOOM!»

«West Side Story»

Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique:

Mahershala Ali, «Swan Song»

Javier Bardem, «Being the Ricardos»

Benedict Cumberbatch, «The Power of the Dog»

Will Smith, «La Méthode Williams»

Denzel Washington, «The Tragedy of Macbeth»

Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique:

Jessica Chastain, «Dans les yeux de Tammy Faye»

Olivia Colman, «The Lost Daughter»

Nicole Kidman, «Being the Ricardos»

Lady Gaga, «House of Gucci»

Kristen Stewart, «Spencer»

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie:

Leonardo DiCaprio, «Don't Look Up: Déni cosmique»

Peter Dinklage, «Cyrano»

Andrew Garfield, «Tick, tick... BOOM!»

Cooper Hoffman, «Licorice Pizza»

Anthony Ramos, «D'où l'on vient»

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie:

Marion Cotillard, «Annette»

Alana Haim, «Licorice Pizza»

Jennifer Lawrence, «Don't Look Up: Déni cosmique»

Emma Stone, «Cruella»

Rachel Zegler, «West Side Story»

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle:

Ben Affleck, «The Tender Bar»

Jamie Dornan, «Belfast»

Ciaran Hinds, «Belfast»

Troy Kotsur, «CODA»

Kodi Smit-McPhee, «The Power of the Dog»

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle:

Caitriona Balfe, «Belfast»

Ariana DeBose, «West Side Story»

Kirsten Dunst, «The Power of the Dog»

Aunjanue Ellis, «La Méthode Williams»

Ruth Negga, «Clair-obscur»

Meilleure série dramatique:

«Lupin»

«The Morning Show»

«Pose»

«Squid Game»

«Succession»

Meilleure série comique:

«The Great»

«Hacks»

«Only Murders in the Building»

«Reservation Dogs»

«Ted Lasso»

Meilleur film de télévision ou mini-série:

«Dopesick»

«Impeachment: American Crime Story»

«Maid»

«Mare of Easttown»

«The Underground Railroad»

