Corps découverts au Manitoba: l’identité des victimes dévoilée

On Jan 19, #rcmpmb discovered 4 bodies, near Emerson, approx 12m from CAN/US border. On Jan 26, autopsies were completed & victims are:

- Jagdishkumar PATEL, 39yo male

- Vaishaliben PATEL, 37yo female

- Vihangi PATEL, 11yo female

- Dharmik PATEL, 3yo male