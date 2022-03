Une saison remarquable pour un espoir du CH

Jakub Dobeš of @OhioStateMHKY has an impressive resume:



🏒 A Mike Richter Award semifinalist

🏒 Leads the NCAA in saves (1,086)

🏆 Co-Freshman of the Year

🏆 #B1GHockey Goaltender of the Year 🏆



