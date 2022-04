Un choix déchirant pour un jeune partisan du CH à Toronto

#NickSuzuki #14ClassAct @CanadiensMTL

Thanks Nick for taking a selfie & making sure Hunter was ok after he didn’t catch the puck you tossed him😂He loves the stick, puck autograph & Fat Lip😉A memory that will last a lifetime. Had to leave the game cause the stick wasn’t aloud🤣 pic.twitter.com/jtUoWRGxjM