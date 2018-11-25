Les meilleurs spéciaux de jeux Xbox, PS4, Switch et Steam

Hier, on vous offrait notre liste des meilleures aubaines gaming pour plusieurs consoles durant «vendredi fou».Vous avez été plusieurs à vous procurer de nouvelles consoles pour de bons prix mais, là, il faut les remplir de jeux.

Alors, on a fait le tour des boutiques en ligne Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo et Steam pour vous aider à trouver des jeux à rabais! *

À noter: on a répété plusieurs fois les mêmes jeux pour différentes consoles. C’est normal!



PlayStation



Spider-Man

52,79$

God of War

27,49$

Fallout 76

53,59$

Destiny 2: Forsaken

40,11$

Grand Theft Auto V

24,41$



NBA 2K19

39,99$



Prey

23,99$



South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold)

29,99$



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

63,99$



Lego DC Super Villains

34,99$

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

53,59$



FIFA 19

39,99$

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

39,99$

We Happy Few

53,59$



The Crew 2

31,99$

Detroit Become Humain

27,49$

Far Cry 5

35,99$

Monster Hunter: World

32,49$

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

22,49$



Star Wars Battlefront II

13,19$

The Elder ScrollsV: Skyrim VR

39,99$



Assassin’s Creed Origins

31,99$

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

26,39$



The Evil Within 2

26,39$

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

27,49$

Persona 5

26,79$





Xbox One



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

71,99$

Lego DC Super-Villains

41,99$

FIFA 19

47,99$

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

59,99$



Just Dance 2019

37,49$

Fallout 76

53,59$



Shadow of the Tomb Raider

47,99$

WWE 2K19

47,99$



My Brother Rabbit

11,99$



NBA 2K19

47,99$

Immortal: Unchained

35,99$



Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (full release)

25,89$



Overcooked 2

20,74$

Dead Cells

22,49$

Madden NFL 19

47,99$

No Man’s Sky

44,99$

The Crew 2

40,00$

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

41,24$

Lego The Incredibles

41,99$

Jurassic World Evolution

41,99$

Unravel Two

13,99$

State of Decay 2

25,99$



Forgotton Anne

21,59$



Conan Exiles

47,99$

Far Cry 5

47,99$

Sea of Thieves

39,99$

Burnout Paradise Remastered

13,00$



Monster Hunte: World

38,99$

Star Wars Battlefront II

16,00$



Assassin’s Creed Origins

32,00$



Cuphead

20,79$

Sonic Mania

16,59$



Human Fall Flat

8,99$

Sniper Elite 4

32,00$

Abzu

11,99$





Steam

Monster Hunter: World

49,49$



CS:GO

GRATUIT!

Assassini’s Creed Odyssey

53,59$



Shadow of the Tomb Rader

39,99$



GTA V

19,79$



Rocket League

10,99$

Civilization VI Gold

46,69$



Doom

18,74$

No Man’s Sky

33,24

Far Cry 5

39,99$



Jurassic World Evolution

25,19$

Rust

19,99$

NieR: Automata

39,99$

Assassin’s Creed Origins

31,99$



ARK: Survival Evolved

23,99$

Dying Light

19,79$



House Flipper

18,00$

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

16,49$



Raft

18,69$



Planet Coaster

24,00$



Two Point Hospital

37,79$

Cities: Skylines Collection

72,75$

7 Days to Die

10,07$

Overcooked 2

21,74$



Dishonored 2

16,49$





Nintendo Switch



Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

55,99$

FIFA 19

47,99$



Maro+Rabbids Kingdom Battle

31,99$

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

39,99$

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

39,99$



Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek

34,01$

Abzu

22,67$

Lego Harry Potter Collection

29,99$



Just Dance 2019

34,99$



Lego DC Super Villains

34,99$



Child of Light Ultimate Edition

13,49$



Towerfall

20,15$



Undertale

16,14$



NBA 2K19

39,99$



Broforce

13,22$



The Messenger

17,63$



Light Fall

12,01$



Celeste

19,60$

*Les rabais sont assujettis à des changements sans préavis et sont en vigueur au moment de la publication.







