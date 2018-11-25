Les meilleurs spéciaux de jeux Xbox, PS4, Switch et Steam
On a fait le tour des boutiques officielles pour vous.
Hier, on vous offrait notre liste des meilleures aubaines gaming pour plusieurs consoles durant «vendredi fou».Vous avez été plusieurs à vous procurer de nouvelles consoles pour de bons prix mais, là, il faut les remplir de jeux.
Alors, on a fait le tour des boutiques en ligne Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo et Steam pour vous aider à trouver des jeux à rabais! *
À noter: on a répété plusieurs fois les mêmes jeux pour différentes consoles. C’est normal!
PlayStation
Spider-Man
52,79$
God of War
27,49$
Fallout 76
53,59$
Destiny 2: Forsaken
40,11$
Grand Theft Auto V
24,41$
NBA 2K19
39,99$
Prey
23,99$
South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold)
29,99$
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
63,99$
Lego DC Super Villains
34,99$
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
53,59$
FIFA 19
39,99$
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
39,99$
We Happy Few
53,59$
The Crew 2
31,99$
Detroit Become Humain
27,49$
Far Cry 5
35,99$
Monster Hunter: World
32,49$
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
22,49$
Star Wars Battlefront II
13,19$
The Elder ScrollsV: Skyrim VR
39,99$
Assassin’s Creed Origins
31,99$
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
26,39$
The Evil Within 2
26,39$
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
27,49$
Persona 5
26,79$
Xbox One
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
71,99$
Lego DC Super-Villains
41,99$
FIFA 19
47,99$
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
59,99$
Just Dance 2019
37,49$
Fallout 76
53,59$
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
47,99$
WWE 2K19
47,99$
My Brother Rabbit
11,99$
NBA 2K19
47,99$
Immortal: Unchained
35,99$
Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (full release)
25,89$
Overcooked 2
20,74$
Dead Cells
22,49$
Madden NFL 19
47,99$
No Man’s Sky
44,99$
The Crew 2
40,00$
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
41,24$
Lego The Incredibles
41,99$
Jurassic World Evolution
41,99$
Unravel Two
13,99$
State of Decay 2
25,99$
Forgotton Anne
21,59$
Conan Exiles
47,99$
Far Cry 5
47,99$
Sea of Thieves
39,99$
Burnout Paradise Remastered
13,00$
Monster Hunte: World
38,99$
Star Wars Battlefront II
16,00$
Assassin’s Creed Origins
32,00$
Cuphead
20,79$
Sonic Mania
16,59$
Human Fall Flat
8,99$
Sniper Elite 4
32,00$
Abzu
11,99$
Steam
Monster Hunter: World
49,49$
CS:GO
GRATUIT!
Assassini’s Creed Odyssey
53,59$
Shadow of the Tomb Rader
39,99$
GTA V
19,79$
Rocket League
10,99$
Civilization VI Gold
46,69$
Doom
18,74$
No Man’s Sky
33,24
Far Cry 5
39,99$
Jurassic World Evolution
25,19$
Rust
19,99$
NieR: Automata
39,99$
Assassin’s Creed Origins
31,99$
ARK: Survival Evolved
23,99$
Dying Light
19,79$
House Flipper
18,00$
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
16,49$
Raft
18,69$
Planet Coaster
24,00$
Two Point Hospital
37,79$
Cities: Skylines Collection
72,75$
7 Days to Die
10,07$
Overcooked 2
21,74$
Dishonored 2
16,49$
Nintendo Switch
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
55,99$
FIFA 19
47,99$
Maro+Rabbids Kingdom Battle
31,99$
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
39,99$
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
39,99$
Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
34,01$
Abzu
22,67$
Lego Harry Potter Collection
29,99$
Just Dance 2019
34,99$
Lego DC Super Villains
34,99$
Child of Light Ultimate Edition
13,49$
Towerfall
20,15$
Undertale
16,14$
NBA 2K19
39,99$
Broforce
13,22$
The Messenger
17,63$
Light Fall
12,01$
Celeste
19,60$
*Les rabais sont assujettis à des changements sans préavis et sont en vigueur au moment de la publication.