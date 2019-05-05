Les jeux vidéo prévus pour mai 2019

/sacchips/pushstart
Le mois de mai s’annonce plutôt calme côté jeux vidéo, malgré quelques sorties intéressantes. C’est peut-être à cause d’E3, qui a lieu en juin, et les compagnies mettent leurs énergies sur les dévoilements majeurs.  

Ça ne veut pas dire qu’il n’y a rien de prévu pour mai, cependant. On aura un peu de tout: jeux d’horreur, course, rpg sim, aventure et même une suite spirituelle de Nintendogs. Ça promet.   


Voici les sorties de jeux prévues en mai 2019!  

  

European Conqueror X  

Nintendo Switch   

7 mai   


  

Car Mechanic Manager   

Nintendo Switch   

7 mai   


 

 

 

Shakedown Hawaii   

Nintendo Switch   

7 mai   


  

Puyo Puyo Champions   

Nintendo Switch   

7 mai   


  

Life is Strange 2   

Épisode 3: Wastelands   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows   

9 mai   


  

Meow Motors   

Nintendo Switch   

8 mai   


  

  

 

Ascendance   

Nintendo Switch   

9 mai   


  

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone   

Nintendo Switch   

9 mai   


  

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows   

Nintendo Switch   

9 mai   


  

Monster Puzzle   

Nintendo Switch   

9 mai   


  

Frane: Dragons' Odyssey   

Nintendo Switch   

9 mai   


  

  

 

For the King   

PS4, 7 mai   

Nintendo Switch, 9 mai   

Xbox One, 10 mai   


  

My Big Sister   

Nintendo Switch   

10 mai   


  

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories   

Nintendo Switch   

10 mai   


  

Saints Row: The Third (The Full Package)   

Nintendo Switch   

10 mai   

 


  

  

Rage 2   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows   

14 mai  


  

A Plague Tale: Innocence   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows   

14 mai   


  

Evil Defenders   

Nintendo Switch   

14 mai    


  

 

 

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder  

Nintendo Switch   

14 mai   


  

Redout   

Nintendo Switch   

14 mai   


  

Undead Horde   

Nintendo Switch   

15 mai   


 

  

  

Bubsy: Paws on Fire!   

PS4, Windows, Nintendo Switch   

*16 mai, pourrait changer   


  

Koral  

Nintendo Switch   

16 mai   


  

Darkwood   

Nintendo Switch   

16 mai   


  

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered   

Nintendo Switch    

21 mai   


 

  

 

Observation   

PS4, Windows   

21 mai   


  

Resident Evil Origins Collection   

Nintendo Switch   

21 mai   


  

Team Sonic Racing   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch   

21 mai   


  

Resident Evil  

Nintendo Switch   

21 mai   


  

Resident Evil 0  

Nintendo Switch   

21 mai   


  

Resident Evil 4   

Nintendo Switch   

21 mai   


  

Everybody’s Golf VR  

PSVR   

21 mai   


  

 

 

Little Friends: Dogs and Cats

 27 mai    


  

Lapis x Labyrinth   

Nintendo Switch    

28 mai   


  

Blood & Truth   

PS4 (PSVR)   

28 Mai   

 

