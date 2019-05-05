Les jeux vidéo prévus pour mai 2019
«Rage 2», «Team Sonic Racing» et «Resident Evil» sur Nintendo Switch
Coup d'oeil sur cet article
Le mois de mai s’annonce plutôt calme côté jeux vidéo, malgré quelques sorties intéressantes. C’est peut-être à cause d’E3, qui a lieu en juin, et les compagnies mettent leurs énergies sur les dévoilements majeurs.
Ça ne veut pas dire qu’il n’y a rien de prévu pour mai, cependant. On aura un peu de tout: jeux d’horreur, course, rpg sim, aventure et même une suite spirituelle de Nintendogs. Ça promet.
Voici les sorties de jeux prévues en mai 2019!
European Conqueror X
Nintendo Switch
7 mai
Car Mechanic Manager
Nintendo Switch
7 mai
Shakedown Hawaii
Nintendo Switch
7 mai
Puyo Puyo Champions
Nintendo Switch
7 mai
Life is Strange 2
Épisode 3: Wastelands
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
9 mai
Meow Motors
Nintendo Switch
8 mai
Ascendance
Nintendo Switch
9 mai
Lost Artifacts: Soulstone
Nintendo Switch
9 mai
Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
Nintendo Switch
9 mai
Monster Puzzle
Nintendo Switch
9 mai
Frane: Dragons' Odyssey
Nintendo Switch
9 mai
For the King
PS4, 7 mai
Nintendo Switch, 9 mai
Xbox One, 10 mai
My Big Sister
Nintendo Switch
10 mai
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
Nintendo Switch
10 mai
Saints Row: The Third (The Full Package)
Nintendo Switch
10 mai
Rage 2
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
14 mai
A Plague Tale: Innocence
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
14 mai
Evil Defenders
Nintendo Switch
14 mai
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
Nintendo Switch
14 mai
Redout
Nintendo Switch
14 mai
Undead Horde
Nintendo Switch
15 mai
Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
PS4, Windows, Nintendo Switch
*16 mai, pourrait changer
Koral
Nintendo Switch
16 mai
Darkwood
Nintendo Switch
16 mai
Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered
Nintendo Switch
21 mai
Observation
PS4, Windows
21 mai
Resident Evil Origins Collection
Nintendo Switch
21 mai
Team Sonic Racing
PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch
21 mai
Resident Evil
Nintendo Switch
21 mai
Resident Evil 0
Nintendo Switch
21 mai
Resident Evil 4
Nintendo Switch
21 mai
Everybody’s Golf VR
PSVR
21 mai
Little Friends: Dogs and Cats
27 mai
Lapis x Labyrinth
Nintendo Switch
28 mai
Blood & Truth
PS4 (PSVR)
28 Mai