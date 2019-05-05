Les jeux vidéo prévus pour mai 2019

Le mois de mai s’annonce plutôt calme côté jeux vidéo, malgré quelques sorties intéressantes. C’est peut-être à cause d’E3, qui a lieu en juin, et les compagnies mettent leurs énergies sur les dévoilements majeurs.

Ça ne veut pas dire qu’il n’y a rien de prévu pour mai, cependant. On aura un peu de tout: jeux d’horreur, course, rpg sim, aventure et même une suite spirituelle de Nintendogs. Ça promet.



Voici les sorties de jeux prévues en mai 2019!

European Conqueror X

Nintendo Switch

7 mai





Car Mechanic Manager

Nintendo Switch

7 mai





Shakedown Hawaii

Nintendo Switch

7 mai





Puyo Puyo Champions

Nintendo Switch

7 mai





Life is Strange 2

Épisode 3: Wastelands

PS4, Xbox One, Windows

9 mai





Meow Motors

Nintendo Switch

8 mai





Ascendance

Nintendo Switch

9 mai





Lost Artifacts: Soulstone

Nintendo Switch

9 mai





Masquerada: Songs and Shadows

Nintendo Switch

9 mai





Monster Puzzle

Nintendo Switch

9 mai





Frane: Dragons' Odyssey

Nintendo Switch

9 mai





For the King

PS4, 7 mai

Nintendo Switch, 9 mai

Xbox One, 10 mai





My Big Sister

Nintendo Switch

10 mai





Lovecraft’s Untold Stories

Nintendo Switch

10 mai





Saints Row: The Third (The Full Package)

Nintendo Switch

10 mai





Rage 2

PS4, Xbox One, Windows

14 mai





A Plague Tale: Innocence

PS4, Xbox One, Windows

14 mai





Evil Defenders

Nintendo Switch

14 mai





Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder

Nintendo Switch

14 mai





Redout

Nintendo Switch

14 mai





Undead Horde

Nintendo Switch

15 mai





Bubsy: Paws on Fire!

PS4, Windows, Nintendo Switch

*16 mai, pourrait changer





Koral

Nintendo Switch

16 mai





Darkwood

Nintendo Switch

16 mai





Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered

Nintendo Switch

21 mai





Observation

PS4, Windows

21 mai





Resident Evil Origins Collection

Nintendo Switch

21 mai





Team Sonic Racing

PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch

21 mai





Resident Evil

Nintendo Switch

21 mai





Resident Evil 0

Nintendo Switch

21 mai





Resident Evil 4

Nintendo Switch

21 mai





Everybody’s Golf VR

PSVR

21 mai





Little Friends: Dogs and Cats

27 mai





Lapis x Labyrinth

Nintendo Switch

28 mai





Blood & Truth

PS4 (PSVR)

28 Mai