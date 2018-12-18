/sacchips/pushstart
Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour 2019

L'année 2019 s'annonce pas si mal!

Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour 2019
MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Les gameurs ont quand même été occupés en 2018. Bon, difficile de battre 2017 avec ses énormes sorties de jeux, mais on a quand même eu Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption, God of War, Celeste et plein de bons indies!  

2019 s'annonce plutôt calme, malgré quelques sorties majeures. On commence vraiment à sentir la préparation des consoles de prochaines générations alors, le meilleur est encore à venir.         

Quels jeux avez-vous le plus hâte d'explorer en 2019?        

  

Janvier         

Resident Evil 2
Courtoisie
Resident Evil 2

Fitness Boxing   

Nintendo Switch         

4 janvier         

  

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story+ Bowser Jr.’s Journey   

Nintendo 3DS         

11 janvier         

  

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe   

Nintendo Switch         

11 janvier         

  

Onimusha: Warlords   

Nintendo Swish, PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

15 janvier         

  

The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Broken Toys  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

15 janvier
  

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG   

PS4, Vita, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac         

17 janvier         

  

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown   

PS4, Xbox         

18 janvier (et 1 février sur Windows)
  

Resident Evil 2   

PS4, Xbox, Windows         

25 janvier          

  

 

Kingdom Hearts III
Capture d'écran
Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts III   

PS4, Xbox One         

29 janvier         


  

Février         

Dead or Alive 6
Courtoisie
Dead or Alive 6

  


Trials Rising   

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows         

12 février         

  

Crackdown 3   

Windows, Xbox One         

15 février         

  

Dead or Alive 6   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

15 février         

  

 

 

 

Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour 2019
Courtoisie - Far Cry New Dawn

 

Far Cry New Dawn 

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

15 février         

  

Jump Force   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

15 février         

  

 

Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour 2019
Courtoisie - Metro Exodus

 

Metro Exodus   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

15 février         

  

Anthem   

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC         

22 février    

  

Anno 1800   

Windows         

26 février          

  

Dirty Ralley 2.0   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

26 février         


  

Mars         

(Devil May Cry 5)  


ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove   

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, Linux         

1 mars         

  

Total War: Three Kingdoms   

Windows, Mac, Linux         

7 mars         

  

Devil May Cry 5   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

8 mars         

  

One Piece: World Seeker   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

15 mars          

  

 

Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour 2019
Courtoisie - The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

15 mars          

  

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

22 mars
  

  

Les autres...         

Jeu Rage 2
Capture d'écran
Jeu Rage 2


  

Mortal Kombat 11   

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows         

23 avril         

 

  

Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour 2019
Courtoisie - Days Gone

Days Gone   

PS4         

26 avril         

  

Super Meat Boy Forever   

PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Linux         

Avril
  

Rage 2   

PS4, Xbox One, Windows         

14 mai         

  

Team Sonic Racing   

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows         

21 mai         

  

Yoshi’s Crafted World   

Nintendo Switch         

Printemps         


  

Crash Team Racing (remake)   

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch         

21 juin         


  

Phoenix Point   

Xbox One, Windows, Mac         

Juin         


  

Shenmue III   

PS4, Windows         

27 août          


  

Les jeux qui n’ont pas de dates de lancement      

  

Animal Crossing
Capture d'écran
Animal Crossing

  

Les jeux suivants devraient ou pourraient sortir en 2019. On n’a pas de date...pour le moment.         


  

The Outer Worlds         

PS4, Xbox One, PC         

2019         


  

The Last of us 2   

PS4         

2019         


  

Animal Crossing   

Nintendo Switch         

2019         


  

Cyberpunk 2077   

PS4, Xbox One, PC         

2019         


  

Ghost of Tsushima   

PS4         

2019         


  

Luigi’s Mansion 3   

Nintendo Switch         

2019         


  

Gears of War 5   

Xbox One, PC         

2019         


  

Metroid Prime 4   

PS4         

2019
  

*Commentaire de l’auteure: j’espère vraiment que Death Stranding arrivera en 2019, mais je pense que ça s’enligne plus pour 2020.          


  

