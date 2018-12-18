Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour 2019
L'année 2019 s'annonce pas si mal!
Coup d'oeil sur cet article
Les gameurs ont quand même été occupés en 2018. Bon, difficile de battre 2017 avec ses énormes sorties de jeux, mais on a quand même eu Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption, God of War, Celeste et plein de bons indies!
2019 s'annonce plutôt calme, malgré quelques sorties majeures. On commence vraiment à sentir la préparation des consoles de prochaines générations alors, le meilleur est encore à venir.
Quels jeux avez-vous le plus hâte d'explorer en 2019?
Janvier
Fitness Boxing
Nintendo Switch
4 janvier
Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story+ Bowser Jr.’s Journey
Nintendo 3DS
11 janvier
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Nintendo Switch
11 janvier
Onimusha: Warlords
Nintendo Swish, PS4, Xbox One, Windows
15 janvier
The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Broken Toys
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
15 janvier
YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
PS4, Vita, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac
17 janvier
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
PS4, Xbox
18 janvier (et 1 février sur Windows)
PS4, Xbox, Windows
25 janvier
PS4, Xbox One
29 janvier
Février
Trials Rising
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows
12 février
Crackdown 3
Windows, Xbox One
15 février
Dead or Alive 6
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
15 février
Far Cry New Dawn
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
15 février
Jump Force
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
15 février
Metro Exodus
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
15 février
Anthem
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
22 février
Anno 1800
Windows
26 février
Dirty Ralley 2.0
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
26 février
Mars
(Devil May Cry 5)
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, Linux
1 mars
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Windows, Mac, Linux
7 mars
Devil May Cry 5
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
8 mars
One Piece: World Seeker
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
15 mars
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
15 mars
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
22 mars
Les autres...
Mortal Kombat 11
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows
23 avril
Days Gone
PS4
26 avril
Super Meat Boy Forever
PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Linux
Avril
Rage 2
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
14 mai
Team Sonic Racing
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows
21 mai
Yoshi’s Crafted World
Nintendo Switch
Printemps
Crash Team Racing (remake)
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
21 juin
Phoenix Point
Xbox One, Windows, Mac
Juin
Shenmue III
PS4, Windows
27 août
Les jeux qui n’ont pas de dates de lancement
Les jeux suivants devraient ou pourraient sortir en 2019. On n’a pas de date...pour le moment.
The Outer Worlds
PS4, Xbox One, PC
2019
The Last of us 2
PS4
2019
Animal Crossing
Nintendo Switch
2019
Cyberpunk 2077
PS4, Xbox One, PC
2019
Ghost of Tsushima
PS4
2019
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Nintendo Switch
2019
Gears of War 5
Xbox One, PC
2019
Metroid Prime 4
PS4
2019
*Commentaire de l’auteure: j’espère vraiment que Death Stranding arrivera en 2019, mais je pense que ça s’enligne plus pour 2020.