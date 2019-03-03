Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour mars 2019

/sacchips/pushstart
Devil May Cry, Yoshi et The Division au menu!

MISE À JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Le mois de mars s’annonce modeste côté sorties gaming, mais quand même fort en émotions!  

Le hack and slash action/aventure Devil May Cry 5 remplira les gameurs d’adrénaline dès le début du mois. C’est le premier titre de la série depuis 2013 alors les attentes sont hautes!  

Pour terminer le mois, on pourra reposer nos cerveaux avec Yoshi’s Crafted World, une aventure digne de la section bricolage chez Michael’s.   

 

Voici donc la (coute) liste des jeux prévus pour mars 2019.  


ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove  

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, Linux               

1er mars 

The Occupation  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows        

5 mars   

 

Left Alive  

PS4, Windows          

5 mars  

 

Gungrave VR  

Windows (Oculus Rift, HTC Vive)  

6 mars  

 

Total War: Three Kingdoms  

Windows, Mac, Linux               

7 mars 

 

Devil May Cry 5  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows               

8 mars

Don't Escape: 4 Days in a Wasteland  

Windows  

11 mars 

Factory Town  

Windows  

12 mars  

 

One Piece: World Seeker  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows               

15 mars 

 

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows               

15 mars 

 

The Sinking City  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows               

21 mars  

 

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows               

22 mars 

 

Yoshi’s Crafted World  

Nintendo Switch  

29 mars   


  

